Watch: Camper rages at rubbish strewn across Eryri National Park

A camper has posted a video of the rubbish people had left in Eryri National Park.

The camper, who runs the Nemo Camper Adventures social media pages and vlogs about his camping adventures in his distinctive orange camper van called Nemo, has a particular fondness for Wales and especially Eryri National Park.

Pulling up on the side of the road in the national park he filmed the scene of litter strewn across a field and raged at how people could despoil such a beautiful place.

In the video, he said: “I hope the little cretins that have done this, or many cretins, get to see this… I don’t really understand why people have to do this. There’s absolutely no need for it. This is North Wales. t is a beautiful part of the world. Stop coming up here and putting your sh*t all over the landscape, otherwise restrictions are going to be put in place. Please, please, please, stop doing it. Use a bin or get a bloody bin bag.”

The vlogger then filmed himself picking up all the rubbish and placing it in a bin bag.

As luck would have it a bin lorry was passing and they took the rubbish away.

The Nemo’s Adventures Facebook page invited questions from the public and we asked: How do you think Wales can combat the problem of people leaving rubbish around Eryri?

We received this reply: “The most obvious answer would be bins but it all comes down to money, supply and demand and who would empty them. Sadly there is no solution to educating pork our days.”

Covering a total of 823 square miles, Eryri is Wales’ largest National Park. Home to over 26,000 people, Eryri’s landscape is steeped with culture, history, and heritage, where the Welsh language is part of the day-to-day fabric of the area.

Nearly four million people visit Eryri every year to explore its towering peaks and breath-taking valleys, find tranquillity in its lesser-trodden paths and discover its extensive recreation opportunities.

