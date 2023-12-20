Watch: Catherine Zeta Jones belts out Welsh song with friends

Catherine Zeta Jones has never shied away from her roots.

The Swansea-born star may be married into Hollywood royalty with husband Michael Douglas, but when it comes to Wales her love is undiminished.

She’s often expressed her adoration of her homeland on her social media platforms – and it was on her Instagram account where she posted another declaration of her hwyl and hiraeth.

Gathered around the piano at her home with friends from Wales and family members, including son Dylan, they belted out a stirring version of Calon Lân, much to the actress’ delight as she put her heart and soul into it.

Posting on Instagram, the Wednesday star wrote: “When my Welsh friends get together at my house, we always end up here. Singing Welsh songs to Americans who can’t understand but love it all the same. Flashback to thanksgiving chez moi. I love you my Welsh lambs😘😘😘😘 you too my New Jerseyans and Americans, oops, and a lone Canadian.”

What we also really love about this clip, is the hilarious moment when the camera pans back to reveal Catherine’s son Dylan, sat in an armchair taking in the performance at a safe distance, with a look on his face that suggests he’s thinking something along the lines of: “Mum’s off on a mad Welsh one again!”

Catherine and Michael have two children – both given Welsh-inspired names, son Dylan Michael (born August 2000 and daughter Carys Zeta (born April 2003)

The clip is a lovely and rarely glimpsed insight into how the actress keeps her Welsh flame burning bright… whether her children like it or not!

