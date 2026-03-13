Watch: CELAVI return with menacing new single and video

Stephen Price

Bilingual nu-metallers CELAVI return today with their latest Welsh language track, Morgana, complete with one of their most exciting music videos to date.

Fresh from recent support from Metal Hammer, Bangor headbangers CELAVI have released a first-taste from their next project – a dark, gothic, and aggressive nu-metal track in the Welsh language.

Morgana is driven by detuned riffs and a witchy atmosphere rooted in karma and consequence, fusing early-2000s nu-metal with a modern gothic edge.

C E L A V I are a fierce, genre-defying duo from Bangor, north Wales – Gwion and Sarah – armed with an explosive take on nu-metal that blends the raw power of metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro, and rock into an anthemic, boundary-pushing sound.

They say they are “rewriting the rules and bringing a fierce new energy to the scene, with their unapologetic and empowering anthems”.

Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band are already making waves with major support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing in Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, and BBC Radio Cymru 2.

On top of that, they’ve been featured on Amazon Music’s ‘Breakthrough Rock’ and ‘Best New Bands’ Editorial Playlists, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting acts to watch in the rock and metal scene.

Gwion added: “Sonically, Morgana is dark, heavy and almost ritualistic. It’s got our CELAVI nu-metal sound, but with a witchy gothic oppressive vibe. We’re really proud of this song, and we can’t wait to drop the music video too”.

Sarah “We filmed Morgana outdoors in the woods to capture its gothic, witchy aesthetic. It was such an amazing experience – shooting the video in January in -2°C conditions, added an authentic, raw edge to the visuals. Very metal!”

Morgana has been released on the independent Meraki Record Label today (13 March 2026), along with the music video.

Sarah said: “As a band, we stand for self-worth, authenticity, and unapologetically being yourself – no matter what the world throws at you.

“Being Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band is a title we carry with pride. It hasn’t come without its challenges, but we’ve become the band we needed growing up.”

Speaking about their passion for performing in Welsh, Gwion said: “We’re deeply passionate about representing and promoting the language in the rock and metal scene. It’s a genuine honour to bring our bilingual live set to stages across Wales and England, fusing the raw energy of

nu-metal with the power and beauty of the Welsh language.

“The response has been overwhelming – we’ve had non-Welsh speakers tell us we’ve inspired them to start

learning the language, and Welsh learners say they’ve never heard metal in Welsh before, and that it’s pushed them to continue their journey.”

CELAVI’s track ‘Cofia’r Enw (Remember the Name) was voted Number 1 by listeners in BBC Radio Cymru’s ‘2024 Alternative Chart’ – a landmark achievement, marking the first time in the station’s history

that a nu-metal band has claimed the top spot.

This historic win highlights both the band’s groundbreaking impact and their growing influence within the Welsh alternative music scene.

CELAVI are preparing for an exciting 2026, having already been named one of the winners of the Sound of Miwsig 2026 Wales – selected through an industry-wide and public poll.

The duo are looking forward to hitting stages across Wales and England, having headlined Fuel Rock Club Cardiff on St David’s day, they’ll be playing at FOCUS Wales, Wrexham, supporting alternative metal artist and producer n0trixx, and opening for Nottingham’s acclaimed As December Falls at Chepstow Castle in August 2026 – a milestone show marking the next chapter of their rise.

Keep up to date with the band at their official website, on social media @wearecelavi and on Spotify.