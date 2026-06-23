Watch: Channel 4 shares hilarious video of Welsh comedy legends playing ‘guess the Welsh person’

Amelia Jones

Hilarious video of two iconic Welsh comedians playing a game of ‘1 Welsh Person vs 3 English Imposters’ has premiered on Channel 4’s YouTube channel.

Comedians Sandro Ford and Rhys Doing Things have starred in the latest edition of a Channel 4 game on Youtube, where the guests have to guess which person from a line-up is from their home country.

The series is part of A Comedy Thing, which is a dedicated digital comedy channel produced and launched on YouTube by Channel 4. It features original, unscripted content, stupid games, and social experiments starring up-and-coming stand-up comedians from the UK and Irish comedy circuits.

Ford is a Welsh stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster from Neath Port Talbot, he is best known for co-hosting The Problematic Pub Podcast.

Rhys Doing Things made his name on TikTok, he is from the Rhondda. Rhys’ content is largely based around Welsh culture and family life – and he’s quickly carved out a niche for himself.

The episode was hosted by one of the core cast members of the YouTube show, Finlay Christie, who joins the two Welsh comedians in asking the contestants questions about their Welsh heritage.

The show is split into parts: initial thoughts, introductions (where the contestant’s accents are tested), and talents. The guests then have to guess which contestant is from their home country.

Clips of the episode have gone viral on social media, one being a hilarious analysis of ‘Welsh shoulders.’

In the clip, Ford says to the first contestant: “You haven’t got Welsh shoulders.”

English host Christie asks: “Why does he not have Welsh shoulders?”

Ford responds: “Our shoulders are back, because our neck was always looking if the English were coming.”

Talking about a contestant that turned up in a Welsh rugby shirt, Rhys says: “It’s too blatant for me, it’s too in your face. It’s try hard innit? Desperate.”

The host asks the contestant: “Is that a rugby shirt? Is that what that is?”

Rhys adds: “Welsh boy, wearing that top, that would be two sizes smaller than that.”

Ford agrees: “Yeah you’d be jacked up…Like me now you can see I’ve got core muscle here, can’t you. Oish.”

Rhys points at the shirt, saying: “Yeah that’s lies and deceit for me that.”

After Ford brings out a bag of Welsh props (mainly consisting of food) the decider is based on a question about their knowledge of the national history museum St Fagan’s.

You can watch the full episode here.