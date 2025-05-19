Watch: Charlotte Church posts first look at Celebrity Traitors

Charlotte Church has revealed the first trailer for Celebrity Traitors, which features the Welsh singing star and a host of famous names.

The star-studded line-up includes Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, Clare Balding and Tom Daley.

The show, which started filming two weeks ago at the Traitors Castle in the Scottish Highlands, was first announced last year and has been hugely-anticipated ever since.

Posting on her Facebook page, Charlotte gave us a first look at the TV show presented by Claudia Winkleman, featuring the famous contestant portraits.

The murder-mystery gameshow sees several contestants chosen to become traitors capable of killing off rivals in a bid to secure a large cash prize.

This will be the UK’s first celebrity version of the show.

The full line-up is:

Stephen Fry – English actor, broadcaster and comedian

Alan Carr – Comedian

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso actor and comedian

Joe Marler – England rugby player

David Olusoga – Historian and BAFTA-winning filmmaker

Niko Omilana – YouTuber and social media influencer

Mark Bonnar – Line of Duty actor

Jonathan Ross – Talk show host

Joe Wilkinson – Comedian and actor

Clare Balding – Sports broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont – Comedian

Paloma Faith – Singer

Ruth Codd – Actress

Tameka Empson – EastEnders actress

Celia Imrie – Actress

Charlotte Church – Singer

Kate Garraway – Good Morning Britain presenter

Cat Burns – Singer

There have been two series of the programme in the US presented by Alan Cumming – one featuring both celebrities and members of the public and a second which just had celebrities. That series included the likes of former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Both the American series were filmed at the same location used for the UK show – Ardoss Castle in Scotland.

The Traitors in the UK became a hit on its debut in 2022, and a fourth series has been commissioned.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, the BBC’s head of entertainment, said: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

“It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!”

Metro TV journalist Adam Miller called the Celebrity Traitors line-up a ‘game-changing’ moment in UK television.

He said: “If it’s true, this will be the single most spectacular television event of the year – and many years to come. It’s a line-up so perfectly constructed for The Traitors, it wouldn’t work for anything else and there’s not a single contestant that I’m not excited to see in there.

“This is the one show that everyone is desperate to play, famous or not. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them have taken the gig for a fiver or just their travel expenses paid.

“If I was Strictly, I’m A Celebrity of CBB, I’d be very scared.”

Follow the Celebrity Traitors Instagram page HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

