Watch: Charlotte Church’s stunning version of a Christmas classic

It was a festive spectacular in the Welsh capital last night at a charity fundraiser at St Andrew’s Church in the city.

The sold out Dragged To Church concert, was the sixth event staged at the church in the Roath area with all funds raised going to help the church which is at the heart of the local community.

The Christmas event, staged by artist Nathan Wyburn and Wayne Courtney, featured a night of music and comedy courtesy of some of Wales’ leading drag acts.

However, the organisers had pulled off something of a coup in securing the services of singing star Charlotte Church for one night only – and she certainly didn’t disappoint.

After retiring her supercharged rock ‘n’ roll covers band Charlotte Church’s Pop Dungeon, the Voice of an Angel was on familiar territory with a gorgeous rendition of one of the songs with which she made her name.

Back then as a young classical prodigy, one of the favourite songs in her repertoire was the traditional Christmas song, O Holy Night, which she famously performed at a concert with legendary opera singer Placido Domingo.

She returned to her classical roots with a spellbinding version of the classic song at St Andrews Church, much to the acclaim of the sold out audience, who gave her a rapturous reception.

While Charlotte’s career may have headed in several different directions since her early success, she certainly hasn’t lost any of the vocal magic which made her a star.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

