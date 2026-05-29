Watch: Climber booed for skipping queue at the summit of Yr Wyddfa

Nation.Cymru staff

A charity climber said he was shocked when he ascended Yr Wyddfa only to be met with boos from fellow trekkers queuing to get to the summit of Wales’ tallest mountain.

The reason for the boos was that he appeared to jump the queue to get to the summit.

Which begs the question – should you be forced to queue when you’re at the top of a mountain?

TikTok climber Jamie Richardson, 32, whose handle is TheyCallMeSuperman reached the top of the peak but was booed when he didn’t wait his turn to touch the summit marker.

The climber, who has previously scaled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, posted a video showing other climbers booing him for having ignored the queue.

The content creator, who along with a fellow climber Richard Thiedeman, 34 was scaling the three peaks to raise money for their friend Thomas Hynes who has Motor Neurone Disease.

He even wore a t-shirt explaining he was participating in a charity trek, but that did not stop a negative reaction from some waiting in line who felt he should have shown a little more patience.

He said: “Instead of being cheered, I was booed for not queueing up.”

The social media post went viral attracting more than 600,000 views, and sparked a huge debate in the comments with for and against queuing on a mountain.

Richardson, speaking to the BBC, said he was taken aback by the reaction, revealing another hiker tried to physically stop him from reaching the trig point.

“I’m up to the third mountain, I’m physically exhausted, it was 20 odd degrees. No shade or anything,” he said.

“I was physically struggling. I wanted to just go up and touch the summit and get myself down.

“I was getting booed and then there was a gentleman who was at the top, who had just had his photo taken and he physically tried to stop me.”

He added he had just touched the summit point and heard someone say “you should be ashamed of yourself”.