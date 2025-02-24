Watch: Comic booed onto stage for wearing an Ireland shirt

A comedian took his life into his own hands when he wore an Ireland rugby shirt on stage at a gig in Cardiff – the night before Wales played Ireland.

Half-Italian, half-Irish comedian Vittorio Angelone strode onto stage to a chorus of boos and then proceeded to gleefully rip apart the sorry state of Welsh rugby much to the pain of rugby fans in the audience.

In a clip shared to thousands on his social media pages, one of the rising stars of the UK comedy scene toyed with the audience’s emotions and got some big laughs for his clinical takedown of the Wales rugby team.

Fair play to Wales however, they almost had the last laugh by pushing Ireland all the way and restoring some pride in Welsh rugby finally going down 27-18 in the Six Nations clash.

The comic said: “Hello, commiserations in advance for tomorrow. You guys f*cking suck.

“You’re so fun to watch. you guys are worst than Italy.

“I know I’m half Italian , but I’m also half Irish. Whatever side I lean to more depends on what sport is on TV. If Italy are playing football, my pronouns are Mario/Luigi.

He added: “But is sad for you. Italy are shit but tey don’t really care. They’ve got the food, they’ve got the weather. What on earth have you got?

“You really care about rugby. All you’ve got is rugby, daffodils and Charlotte Church. And now you don’t have rugby… or Charlotte Church!

“It’s a shame you end up with the wooden spoon. When Italy get the wooden spoon it’s nice to stir a bolognese. You can’t stir rarebit!

“It’s good fun – please don’t murder me after the show.”

