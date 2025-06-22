Watch: Dad’s tears as son surprises him with Oasis tickets for opening night in Cardiff

It’s the hottest ticket and they don’t get any hotter than the opening night of the Oasis comeback tour at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

And one lucky dad will be there thanks to his son surprising him in a brilliant video shared online.

Oasis fan Lee Virgo was resigned to missing out on seeing his heroes make their return to the stage after 15 years after being unable to get tickets for the hugely-anticipated tour which kicks off in Wales.

However, his son Charlie gave him the biggest shock of his life and reduced his dad to tears when he gave him the best surprise present ever – tickets for the opening night of the Oasis tour.

Lee’s reaction couldn’t have been any better – an act in three stages – which included bemusement, shock and tears.

Writing on X, Lee from Brighton posted: ‘Best present ever from my son Charlie this morning, tickets for Oasis opening gig in Cardiff 4th July, tears of unrivalled joy.’

@OasisMania @oasiscentral_ @oasis best present ever from my son Charlie this morning, tickets for oasis opening gig in Cardiff 4th July, tears of unrivalled joy 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jjMJI6XK4C — lee virgo (@lvirgogo) June 21, 2025

The countdown to the live shows continues with Oasis launching a number of pop-up shops ahead of their eagerly awaited comeback tour.

The live shows will see Liam and Noel Gallagher take to the stage for the first time in 16 years at the Principality Stadium and Oasis fans in and around the Welsh capital will be excited to hear that Cardiff will be the site of one of the pop up shops.

Fans on the Oasis mailing list received notification of the shops and also the opportunity to register for a chance to attend special fan launch evenings ahead of the shops’ general openings.

The Cardiff store is set to open on 26th June.

The email sent to fans reads: ‘With less than a month until the first Oasis Live ’25 gigs, we’re launching Oasis Live ’25 pop-up shops in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Birmingham where you can get your exclusive merchandise and vinyl as well. Be the first to get your hands on a huge range of Oasis Live ’25 clothing and accessories, including exclusive, limited items and special brand collaborations.’

A one-of-a-kind tribute to Oasis will be unveiled at St David’s Cardiff this month to mark the band’s long-awaited reunion tour.

Paying homage to Oasis kick-starting their iconic tour in Cardiff, the city shopping destination has commissioned a giant monochrome portrait of the Gallagher brothers – made entirely of bucket hats.

Towering 13 feet and stretching almost 20 feet wide, the unique artwork has been intricately constructed using thousands of

bucket hats depicting Noel and Liam in their full mid-90s glory in a true Champagne Supernova of creativity.

The black and white bucket hat masterpiece will be located on what will be renamed ‘The Wonder Wall’ at St David’s, on the upper level of the centre’s Eastside dining quarter.

Four days in the making and created by Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn, The Wonder Wall portrait will be unveiled on Saturday 28th June for fans to visit ahead of the tour’s opening weekend.

To mark the unveiling, St David’s will host an all-day pre-gig party featuring a play-to-win ‘Supersonic Spinner’ with Gallagher-grade giveaways all set to Britpop anthems.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, commented: “We’re excited to be a part of the city where the Oasis ’25 Reunion Tour officially begins. If kickstarting the tour in Cardiff isn’t a seal of approval, we don’t know what is.

“To show our appreciation, we’re unveiling The Wonder Wall with what we hope will be an iconic bucket-hat portrait of Noel and Liam. Some might say it’s just a load of bucket hats, but we think it’s definitely, maybe, the best use of buckets hats ever.”

Visit St David’s Cardiff for the unveiling of The Wonder Wall, play-to-win Supersonic Spinner and pre-gig warm up tunes on Saturday, 28th June, from (11am-6pm).

The Wonder Wall will remain in place until after the Cardiff Oasis gigs for visitors.

For more details, visit the St David’s Cardiff website www.stdavidscardiff.com or follow @StDavidsCardiff on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

