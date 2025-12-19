Watch: Famous pop star jumps on stage to perform in tiny Welsh venue

The audience at a grassroots music venue in Wales had a shock when a famous pop star jumped up on stage and performed for them.

The crowd at Le Pub in Newport were enjoying the sounds of popular Welsh duo Lilygreen and Maguire, who had reformed especially for a one-off Christmas charity gig at the 100 capacity venue, when they invited a special guest up on stage to join them.

There were gasps from the audience when pop star Calum Scott walked from out of the crowd and got up to join them.

The 37-year-old singer who has millions of followers worldwide rose to prominence in April 2015 after competing on Britain’s Got Talent, where he performed a cover of Robyn’s hit ‘Dancing on My Own’ and earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell.

After finishing sixth in the competition, he released his own version of the song as a single the following year, which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart and became Britain’s best-selling single of summer 2016.

Scott later signed with Capitol Records and released the single ‘You Are the Reason’, which amassed over one billion views on YouTube.

The musician, who is set to head out on a world tour, including dates at the 02 Arena in London and AO Arena in Manchester, is friends with the Welsh group and had travelled down especially to see them perform.

“He spent ages posing for photos afterwards and was generally just a really nice guy,” Sam Dabb from Le Pub.

“It’s always great to see big artists return to the small spaces they started in.

“Grassroots Music Venues are incubators of talent and without them we’d have no home grown stars to celebrate.

“If you are ever wondering if you should attend a gig in a GMV or not, the answer is always yes. You never know who might pop up on the stage.”

The charity got was a massive success and raised £1200 for Mind Cymru.