Watch: First look at new bilingual production of Romeo and Juliet

The Welsh language is to make its debut at Shakespeare’s Globe when the new, bilingual production of Romeo and Juliet arrives in London this November following a tour of Wales.

History will be made when the Welsh language will be heard for the first time ever on stage at Shakespeare’s Globe, thanks to Welsh-language national theatre company, Theatr Cymru, and their new production Romeo a Juliet.

Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, produced by the Welsh theatre company in association with Shakespeare’s Globe – will open at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff on 29 September 2025, and after a four-week tour of Wales will be performed at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, the Globe’s indoor theatre space, 5-8 Nov 2025.

It marks Theatr Cymru’s debut at the iconic London theatre.

Performed in both Welsh and English and directed by Steffan Donnelly, Romeo a Juliet will weave the original Shakespearean English with J. T. Jones’s acclaimed Welsh translation, bridging cultures and languages to create both a fresh perspective on the divided worlds of the Montagues and Capulets and a powerful exploration of modern Welsh identity, conflict and connection.

The cast will be led by Steffan Cennydd and Isabella Colby Browne in the title roles, supported by an ensemble of emerging and established Welsh performers.

A trailer and first look images of rehearsals for the production have been released.

Director Steffan Donnelly – Theatr Cymru’s Artistic Director and an Associate Artist at Shakespeare’s Globe – said: “This is a significant milestone for the Welsh language, for Theatr Cymru, for the Globe and for the growing popularity and creativity of bilingual theatre-making.

“Most of the world’s population speak more than one language, and the complexities of a dual identity are a perfect frame for Shakespeare’s classic play about two families in conflict. We are extremely proud and excited to share this production with audiences on both sides of the border.”

Bilingual open captions will be available throughout the Welsh tour, as well as a BSL performance with interpreter Cathryn McShane at Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre on 1 October 2025 and Welsh-language Audio Described performances with Eilir Gwyn at all performances at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff. Closed captions will be available at all performances in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse via Theatr Cymru’s language access app, Sibrwd.

To find out more and book tickets click HERE

Listing Information

Theatr Cymru in association with Shakespeare’s Globe present Romeo a Juliet

Directed by Steffan Donnelly

Cast: Steffan Cennydd, Isabella Colby Browne, Owain Gwynn, Scott Gutteridge, Sion Eifion, Llinor ap Gwynedd, Eiry Thomas, Imad Eldeen, Gabin Kongolo, Jonathan Nefydd and Michelle McTernan

Set and Costume Designer: Elin Steele

Composer, Music Director and Sound Designer: Dyfan Jones

Lighting Designer: Ceri James

Associate Director: Rhian Blythe

Movement Director: Catherine Alexander

Voice Director: Nia Lynn

Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator: Ruth Cooper-Brown

Tour Venues & Dates

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Previews: 29 + 30 September 2025

01 – 03 October 2025

Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon

07 October 2025

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

09 October 2025

Pontio, Bangor

13 + 14 October 2025

Theatr Clwyd, Mold

16 + 17 October 2025

Ffwrnes, Llanelli

22 + 23 October 2025

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London

5 – 8 November 2025