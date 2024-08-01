Watch: H from Steps sings in Welsh for first time

Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins brought tears to his mam’s eyes as he sang in Welsh for the first time as part of S4C’s Canu Gyda Fy Arwr programme.

“It was very emotional for me to be back here singing… it was a very very special night.”

H has been learning Welsh and his children attend a Welsh language school, but this is the first time that he has publicly sang in the language, doing so in front of a ‘home’ crowd at the Parc and Dare theatre in Treorchy. H says of his experience:

H returns home to the Rhondda in this special programme to be seen on August 1 st at 9pm.

In each edition of Canu Gyda Fy Arwr, a superfan gets the chance to sing with their favourite singer. This time it was Carys Howells originally from Llanelli but who now lives in Pencader in Carmarthenshire who sang with one of her idols.

Carys has been a Steps fan since the band’s beginning in 1997, along with her mother whom she sadly lost to a stroke in 2019. Their last event together was seeing Steps sing at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli.

H dedicates the evening’s performance to Carys’ mother and tells Carys that they need to be there for each other – H supporting Carys with her singing and Carys supporting H with his Welsh when they sing a totally new version of the popular hymn, Cwm Rhondda / Bread of Heaven together.

H says of singing the hymn in Welsh:

“It’s really special because it’s one of my grandad’s favourite songs, and even more special to me because I’m a dysgwr, a Welsh learner, and my grandad actually learnt Welsh much later on in life so he would’ve been proud as punch.”

Presenting Canu Gyda Fy Arwr and helping H with dysgu Cymraeg is popular singer-songwriter Bronwen Lewis, and opera singer Rhys Meirion. Bronwen is also a big fan of Steps and worked on a special Welsh version of H’s favourite Steps song, Deeper Shade of Blue.

Both H and Bronwen sing ‘Mae’r Felan Arna i’ overlooking Penrhys with H declaring: “We’re going to do this on Cân i Gymru!”

The presenters get to see some of the places and people that have helped H on his path to stardom. They include his mother, Gaynor Watkins who is a line dancing teacher. H says:

“Our first Steps hit was 5, 6, 7, 8. It was designed to make line dancing cool. We decided not to go that direction – my mother was gutted… she’s an avid line dancer.

“She was so chuffed because I would always give her the songs before anybody else, and I would tell her the dance routines. Exclusive to Mam. And she would teach the class and everyone would know before it went on Top of the Pops.”

H’s mam gets prime seats at the Parc and Dare theatre to watch Carys and H perform with pupils from local primary school Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llwyncelyn in Porth, and hip hop inspired brass band with attitude, Band Pres Llareggub.

It is Mam who has the last word:

“Don’t start me off. Very proud – because he’s come home to the Parc and Dare, this is his roots… to bring it home and especially singing in Welsh, brought a tear to my eye.”