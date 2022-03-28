Watch: How a Welsh language version of We Don’t Talk About Bruno made it all the way to the Oscars

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bronwen Lewis’ Welsh language version of a hit Encanto single made it all the way to the Oscars stage last night.

The singer’s version of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ was one of those featured during Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of the song at the ceremony.

Bronwen Lewis said the Oscars team had contacted herself an Ellis Lloyd Jones to ask for their permission to use the Welsh version of the track during the live performance.

“We both signed waivers and the Oscars team said they wanted to show how international Encanto had become and wanted to include a version from Wales!” she told Nation.Cymru.

“Last night during the live performance they showed a globe on the big screen behind the performers and we were on it! Singing our little Welsh hearts out alongside other international content creators.

“To have the Oscars ask to use one of my TikToks was unbelievable and I’m so grateful that in a small (slightly blurry) way I have sung on The Oscars stage!

“Well done to them too for including some Welsh – it must be the Wrexham effect!”

Nice little surprise for me and @EllisLloydJone1 – behind the Oscars 2022 performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from @EncantoMovie was our Welsh TikTok!! 😲

On the globe of Brunos ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Mam, it might be blurry, but I was on the stage of the Oscars! 🤣 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bBRMQ6PxYC — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) March 28, 2022

Bronwen Lewis contributed a Welsh version of the song about the Madrigal family’s estranged uncle on TikTok earlier this month.

She sings the first part of the song in which Pepa and Felix talk about their wedding day which was ruined when the future-seer Bruno turns up and told the weather-controlling Pepa it ‘looks like rain’, which she interprets as a prophecy.

ENCANTO. YN GYMRAEG.

That’s the tweet.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤣💃🏻 #Bruno pic.twitter.com/syTnicncjS — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) March 10, 2022

Bronwen Lewis, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos that promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

She recently thrilled her fans with Yma o Hyd, a beautiful Welsh version of Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac for Halloween, accompanying herself on keyboards, and prior to that brought us Runaway by The Corrs.

Bronwen hit the headlines in June when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

‘Hilarious’

Encanto won best animated feature at last night’s Oscars.

Meanwhile, the smash success of We Don’t Talk About Bruno has been a surprise to everyone, not least composer Lin Manuel Miranda.

“The fact that the ensemble song that is incredibly plot-heavy and almost requires having seen the film to fully understand is the one at the top of the charts is one of the most delightful and hilarious surprises of my life!”

The composer also has a tenuous Welsh connection, having starred as a Texan aeronaut Lee Scoresby on HBO and BBC fantasy show His Dark Materials which was filmed in Cardiff.

