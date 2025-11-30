Watch: It’s Sosban Fach but not like you’ve ever heard it before

A Welsh dance music duo have reworked one of the most iconic Welsh songs of all time, giving it a joyful electronic makeover.

The Stickmen Project are known for their live performances that combine a DJ set with electronic percussion and a light show. They wear LED suits to create a “stickman” silhouette and have gained a massive following on social media platforms like TikTok, where they are one of the most-followed electronic acts globally.

Their electronic dance music (EDM) often involves collaborations with other artists, and they have produced hit singles like ‘Rain In Ibiza’ and ‘No Fun.

The duo were invited to perform a half-time show during the Wales v New Zealand international at The Principality Stadium last week and it was a huge success; particularly a banging version of Sosban Fach.

Regularly sung on matchdays at the stadium in its traditional form the duo gave it a sizeable electro makeover much to the enjoyment of the crowd who appeared to love their reworking.

When they posted a clip of them playing the track on their Instagram account the response all mentioned the same thing – when are they going to release their souped-up version of Soban Fach?

They wrote: ‘We’ve been blown away by the response from Saturday 🤯

’68 thousand of you raved with us at Half Time to support CYMRU 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

‘Thank you to @welshrugbyunion and everybody who worked behind the scenes to make this show one to remember!

‘The amount of people asking about our remix of Sosban Fach has been CRAZY! So here’s the view from the stage 👀👀’

Due to the response it now looks like The Stickmen Project are going to release this most familair of welsh songs.

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

