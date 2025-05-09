Watch: ITV Wales opens film archive to the public online

In an unique partnership between The National Library of Wales and ITV Cymru Wales, a new development has been announced to make thousands of clips from the ITV Cymru Wales archives freely available online to view.

Previously, access to this extensive collection that forms part of th Wales Broadcast Archive was limited to on-site viewing at The National Library of Wales and eight dedicated ‘Clip Corners’ across the country, mostly located in libraries and archives.

Now, in an effort to open up this rich resource to a wider audience, a sizeable collection of clips are freely available online—offering unprecedented access to decades of Welsh history and culture from the comfort of your own home, or device. Already there are over 5000 clips online and every month new clips will be added – the plan is to make more of ITV Cymru Wales’ collection available as it is digitised by the digitisation teams at the National Library of Wales.

The clips capture a wide range of stories, from local news to international events, starting in 1958.

Easter bonnet parade at a factory in Neath (1971) – no audio



Many of the clips include behind-the-scenes moments and unedited footage, offering a rare glimpse into the context and character of the times. This release marks a major step forward in preserving and sharing the story of Wales through the lens of one of its most significant broadcasters.

Owain Meredith, ITV Cymru Wales’ Archivist said: “ITV Cymru Wales has always worked in close partnership with the Welsh audience. We have filmed events and people with the permission and support of the Welsh people, the ITV Cymru Wales archive belongs to Wales and it is amazing news that now everybody has access to the archive, and their own history, free of restrictions and from the comfort of their own home”.

Last steam train from Aberystwyth to London (1967) – no audio



Since 2022, the National Library of Wales has been working to preserve and digitise thousands of hours of footage stored on 16mm film and 1-inch video tapes. The process involves intricate work: repairing and scanning fragile film, colour grading, syncing sound, and cataloguing each piece with detailed metadata. Volunteers have also played a crucial role, creating descriptions and improving searchability – ensuring this archive is both accessible and preserved for future generations.

Y Dydd – Eirwen Davies, first female news presenter in Wales – Welsh language



Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan The National Library of Wales’ Chief Executive said: “Widening access to our collections and encouraging public engagement with their cultural heritage are key priorities for the Library, and this exciting development provides another fantastic way of achieving those aims.

“The Wales Broadcast Archive has been a hive of activity for several years with detailed and extensive digitisation work. We hope the public will enjoy this incredible resource for entertainment as well as research purposes.”

The team at the National Library of Wales, Wales Broadcast Archive and ITV Cymru Wales



The Wales Broadcast Archive at The National Library of Wales celebrates the legacy of Welsh broadcasting and is a partnership between the Library, ITV Cymru Wales, BBC Cymru Wales, and S4C – funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government, and the Library itself.

Its mission is to preserve and share Wales’s broadcast heritage with everyone.

The newly available ITV Cymru Wales clips can be accessed HERE

