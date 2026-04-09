Watch: Led Zeppelin legend visits world’s oldest record store

Stephen Price

Legendary musician Robert Plant said that Spillers Records in Cardiff is “an institution” and praised Brains Brewery ahead of Record Store Day on April 18.

Robert Plant was honoured with a special plaque and the title of Record Store Legend ahead of Record Store Day 2026 – an annual worldwide celebration of independent venues and record stores.

The Led Zeppelin frontman spent the afternoon in Cardiff’s Victorian Morgan Arcade browsing vinyl racks before being presented with the honour.

On the significance of Spillers Records, Robert Plant said: “Spillers in an institution, quite a lot of my friends were based either around Rockfield Studios up in Monmouth or in this area. So, there was always a meeting point. Why not pop in here? And then perhaps a pint of Brains?”

Plant went further to praise independent record store owners and staff: “Decent people keep me excited, and it’s this generation that I’m in now, this era, there are so many people that are interesting and interested in the window’s that we can create.”

Ashli Todd, Owner of Spillers Records, said: “Record shops of the world will know first-hand that above all, Robert Plant is a connoisseur of his craft whose appetite for musical discoveries has not waned with the passage of time.

“We could wax lyrical all day about what a passionate record shop supporter Robert Plant is, so suffice to say, it is our honour to be the chosen custodians of his Record Store Legend plaque.” [as reported by Record Store Day UK]

Plant has joined a long list of legendary custodians, including Elton John and Johnny Marr. This year’s plaque will sit pride of place in Wales’s capital city.

Spillers Records are one of the independent stores all over the world that will be celebrating Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18.

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Record Store Day

Record Store Day first started in 2007 when a gathering of record shop owners came together in the US to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of record stores.

The first official event took place on April 19th, 2008, and today it is celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what’s become the biggest new music event of the past decade.

Record Store Day is a day for the people who make up the world of the record shop – the staff, the customers, the artists, the labels – to come together and honour the special role they place in their local communities. In the UK and Ireland, over 300 indie record shops participate.

While there’s only one Record Store Day a year, organisers work hard throughout the year to shine a light on all the amazing people in record shops and the special and exclusive releases artists and labels create to support them.

Marika Jones, Centre Manager for the Morgan Quarter, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome a huge star to our historic arcades, and for an honour like this to be presented in Spiller Records.”

Over 500 exclusive titles will be released on a first-come, first-served basis. Spillers are open from 8am, and if anyone wishes to be updated ahead of RSD, contact the store directly: [email protected]