Watch: Legendary Spanish galleon ship has arrived in Wales

The historical ship Galeón Andalucía is currently moored in Wales and attracting huge crowds.

It is currently docked at Landerne Pier in Caernarfon and open for public visits until 8 June.

Those who visit the ship will have the opportunity to explore its decks and learn about the history of these legendary Spanish vessels.

The Galeón Andalucía is a unique replica of the Spanish galleons between the 16th and 18th centuries, sailed the Atlantic, navigated the Caribbean and American coasts, and covered the vast Pacific route, connecting and communicating the world.

It is an impressive 55-metre-long ship with six decks, made from iroko and pine wood, and nearly 1,000 square meters of sail area across its seven sails. It was built in Punta Umbría (Huelva- Spain) with meticulous historical accuracy.

Caernarfon is one of the ports of call on this historic ship’s grand 2025 European tour, during which it will visit ports in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

At the end of the year, it will cross the Atlantic and begin an American tour. Throughout this journey, the ship will participate in major international festivals and events, sailing as an authentic and unique floating museum of Andalusian maritime heritage and the history of these legendary ships that connected the world’s continents for three centuries.

A true floating museum of maritime culture, the Galeón has already sailed over 100,000 nautical miles across oceans and seas, visiting ports on four continents, including London, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York, and Quebec—proudly promoting the Spanish universal culture.

The public can explore its five decks and learn about its details, navigation, the daily life of its crew, and its own unique story. The experience is enriched by boarding a ship that still sails the world’s seas with a young crew who share astonishing tales from their long voyages.

Tickets can be booked HERE

If you are interested in sailing on board the Galeón Andalucía, find out more HERE

CAERNARFON VISIT DETAILS

Date: Until 8 June

Place: Landerne Pier (Caernafon)

Time: 10:00h to 20:00h

Tickets: regular: £12 / child (5- 10 years): £6 / £30 Family (2 adults + up to 3 children between 5- 10 years). Free for children under 5 years old, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Guided Visit Schools and Associations: £6 (1 free teacher for every 10 children) Over 10 years old £12. Arrange via [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

