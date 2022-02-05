Watch: Let Bronwen sooth your Six Nations woes with her latest offering

As the winter prepares to move over for the spring Welsh singer Bronwen Lewis has been doing her bit to get the Six Nations ball rolling.

And although things may not have got off to the desired start today, strength in numbers and voice has always helped the Welsh fans keep their spirits high.

Appearing on BBC Radio Cymru’s Ifan Evans show yesterday, Bronwen gave the kind of performance fans are now used to with a rousing rendition of Sosban Fach to add to the rising excitement.

This morning, Radio Cymru tweeted the performance saying “Diolch Bronwen Lewis am yr help gyda’r canu ar raglen Ifan Evans wythnos yma! Ni’n barod amdani nawr! Sylwebaeth ar BBC Radio Cymru o 1:30pmThe big day has arrived! / Thanks, Bronwen Lewis for the help with the singing on Ifan Evans’ program this week! We’re ready for it now! Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru from 1:30 pm”

C’MON CYMRU 🙌🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🥳 https://t.co/vPoIYFWZkS — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) February 5, 2022

Bronwen Lewis, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos which promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

The Welsh singer who taught Good Morning Britain presenters how to sing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau recently offered her fans a beautiful version of Elton John’s classic hit Your Song.

Before that she performed a Welsh language version of Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac for Halloween, accompanying herself on keyboards, and prior to that brought us Runaway by The Corrs.

Welsh Language Music Day

To celebrate Welsh Language Music Day on Friday, 4 February, there has been special content across BBC Cymru Wales featuring Welsh language tracks across the day’s programmes.

Bronwen introduced listeners to classic Welsh language tracks, as well as performing live on the afternoon show with Eleri Sion.

BBC Radio Cymru 2 and BBC Radio Wales also celebrated the day with special programmes, playlists and exclusive performances.

Bronwen kicked off her own tour last night, performing at the Blake Theatre Monmouth, celebrating Welsh Music Day.

The tour will continue through march and April, with new dates to follow.

