Watch: Male choir’s stirring voices at opening of Wales’ biggest opticians

The stirring voices of a male voice choir heralded the opening of the biggest opticians in Wales.

Haverforwest Male Choir belted out a few Welsh classics including Cyn Bo Hir and Calon Lan at the opening of Specsavers Haverfordwest.

The optician has relocated to a larger, state-of-the-art premises in the Riverside Shopping Centre, becoming the largest Specsavers store in Wales following a £1.2 million investment by local partners.

The grand opening of the new landmark store took place today with customers and local dignitaries, including several mayors, in attendance.

On arrival, guests were welcomed with performances from the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir and local musician and dispensing technician, Kyle Kirkhouse, followed by a ribbon cutting by one of the store’s long-standing customers, Madaline Roberts, who runs the Milford Haven branch of the Macular Society.

William McNamara, owner of Bluestone National Park Resort and patient of Specsavers Haverfordwest was also in attendance.

To encourage guests to explore the new store and learn fun facts about optometry and audiology, staff organised an interactive treasure hunt.

‘After years of planning and preparation, we are delighted to officially open our brand-new store,’ said Wayne Jones, retail director. ‘We are confident that this investment will bring lasting benefits to the local community for years to come.’

He added, ‘A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our relaunch event. It was incredible to see so many customers, both familiar faces and new ones, celebrating with us. I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to our incredible team, whose hard work and dedication made this all possible. Without their commitment, none of this would have materialised.’

The new premises at 21 Riverside Quay offers cutting-edge facilities and enhanced services to meet growing community needs with 14 test rooms, including two dedicated audiology suites.

As the largest Specsavers practice in Wales and one of the largest in the UK, the store is equipped with advanced diagnostic technology to deliver exceptional care. These services will also help alleviate pressure on local NHS resources, providing convenience and vital support to residents who previously had to travel significant distances for specialised treatment.

Narbeth local, Sandra Tarrant, previously needed private consultations in Swansea, but she was referred to ophthalmic director, Andy Britton by her consultant earlier this year, who recognised his expertise and the store’s advanced diagnostic equipment.

Mrs Tarrant explained: ‘The staff at Specsavers Haverfordwest are highly trained and genuinely care about your eye health. I no longer face long journeys for tests, and the team’s professionalism gives me complete confidence in their care. You feel like you’re in good hands, with staff who take you seriously and don’t pass you around.’

Partners Andy Britton and Wayne Jones are also passionate about shaping the future of optometry. The new store will provide hands-on training opportunities for optometrists pursuing advanced qualifications such as Glaucoma and Independent Prescribing certificates, ensuring they gain essential clinical experience in a world-class facility.

The new Specsavers Haverfordwest store will be open seven days a week, offering flexible appointment times to cater to the community’s needs. To book an appointment or learn more about the services available, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/haverfordwest

