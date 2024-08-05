Watch: Michael Parkinson’s extraordinary interview with Richard Burton

In 1974, as far as the world of acting was concerned there was nobody more famous than Richard Burton. However, at this point, the Welshman was in a very dark place.

In 1994 the late Michael Parkinson picked his favourite guests and most memorable interviews for a series on the BBC.

One of these was his unique interview with the talented and troubled Welsh film star.

At the time of their meeting Burton was battling alcoholism and had spent six weeks in hospital for treatment prior to the interview.

Yet, he still agreed to a conversation where nothing was off limits.

Parkinson said of Burton: “For me the fascination with Richard Burton was that I had never met anyone who was so effortlessly a star, and only one or two who possessed his presence.

“He was like all of us the sum of his contradictions except that his were more public than most.”

Parkinson persuaded him to talk candidly about his career, love life and drink problems.

There is darkness and despair, light and laughter. There are impressions, poetry and the eloquence of a lyrical Welsh tongue.

It remains one of the most extraordinary interviews you will ever witness.

READ MORE:

Watch: Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor singing in Welsh on US TV

Watch: The captivating outtakes from Richard Burton recording War of the Worlds

Watch: Michael Sheen’s beautiful story about Richard Burton

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

