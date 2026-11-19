Nation Cymru staff

Multi award-winning actor and presenter Michael Sheen is adding his voice to calls for Port Talbot to be named the UK’s first Town of Culture for 2028, in a new short film celebrating the people, creativity and culture of Port Talbot and the Afan Valley.

Released yesterday [18th November], the film sits at the heart of the Say It Proud. Port Talbot. campaign, delivering a heartfelt tribute to the community, creativity and sense of belonging that make the area so special.

The campaign forms part of the town’s bid to win £3 million in funding to deliver a programme of cultural events and celebrations throughout 2028.

Port Talbot has a proud creative history, producing some of the biggest names of stage and screen including Richard Burton, Anthony Hopkins, Lauren Drew and Michael Sheen himself. But the town’s cultural story reaches far beyond its famous names.

Across Port Talbot and the Afan Valley, creativity can be found in its streets, communities and venues, through music, art, poetry and performance, its rich heritage and the people creating opportunities for the next generation.

That spirit runs through the Say It Proud. Port Talbot. campaign, celebrating the people and stories that make the area what it is today, while looking ahead to what becoming Town of Culture could mean for its future.

In the film, Sheen describes what it means to belong to Port Talbot: “What you belong to can tell you more about someone than an address ever could. And Port Talbot? We belong to a place that always makes its mark.

“We make art. Music. Stories. History. We make actors who take a little bit of Port Talbot with them onto stages and screens across the world. You’ll have heard of one or two of them.

But this story isn’t about the people you already know. It’s about the people you meet every day.”

And those people are at the heart of the film. Alongside Sheen’s voiceover, it captures glimpses of life across Port Talbot and the Afan Valley, including Helen John inspiring the next generation of performers, street artist Ryan Lee Davies, Ally Campbell coaching mountain biking in the Afan Valley, volunteers at Margam Country Park, the voices of the Cymric Choir and the teamwork and sense of belonging at Aberavon Quins.

It’s a snapshot of the people, creativity and community that make Port Talbot and the Afan Valley what they are.

As part of the competitive process, Port Talbot was selected from 398 applicants, reaching the shortlist for the inaugural UK Town of Culture competition. The bid, which is due to be submitted by 30th November, aims to showcase the town’s unique identity and put its creativity firmly on the national stage.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism & Wellbeing, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Michael for encouraging everyone to Say It Proud for Port Talbot. The words in the script capture something that is at the very heart of our bid. Port Talbot’s culture isn’t just about the famous names who have come from here. It’s about the creativity, character, talent and community spirit that you find across our town every single day.

“We have a powerful story to tell, and we want the people who live, work and create here to feel proud of it. This is their bid, their culture and their opportunity to help shape what Port Talbot could become in 2028 and beyond.

“Michael’s support helps us share that story with a much wider audience. Now we want everyone to join us in saying it proud: Port Talbot.”

Gemma Charnock, Chair of the Neath Port Talbot Culture Partnership, said: “As demonstrated in this remarkable tribute from Michael Sheen, Port Talbot and the Afan Valley have an extraordinary cultural story to tell. Our culture has always been a part of who we are and this film highlights how culture connects our communities, celebrates our heritage, and inspires new ideas for the future.

“Being shortlisted for the UK’s first Town of Culture is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the breadth of creativity across our area and to show the country what makes Port Talbot so special. Whether producing international icons like Michael Sheen or local favourite artists, Port Talbot and the Afan Valley is truly a powerhouse for creativity.”