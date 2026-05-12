Watch: New comedy set in an independent Wales

If you’re Welsh and on social media there is every chance you would have experienced the comedic world of Tane Rogers-Eirug.

The comedy creator’s short videos have become a big hit online, but now the creative comic has turned his sights to a more ambitious project.

Tane has teamed up with S4C to launch a political comedy pilot called ‘Mission: Cymru’, which imagines a world where Wales has gained independence and follows the staff in the newly established Welsh diplomatic Mission to the United Nations.

The 10 minute pilot is created and co-written with fellow writer and director Jac Ifan Moore.

The show was produced by Llyr Morus, made by Mojo Productions and commissioned by Beth Angell as part of a new digital comedy strand by S4C. The pilot is in Welsh and has English subtitles.

Tane said Mission: Cymru is partly based on his his real-life experience of working for at the United Nations.

“Mission Cymru is a satirical political comedy that follows the misfit team of the fledgling Welsh diplomatic mission to the United Nations. Armed with naïve idealism, the soft power of Welsh cakes and barely-functioning printers, they set out to prove that a tiny, mostly ignored nation can play with the big powers.

“Beyond the office based satire, it’s about a young person trying to make the world a better place and a new independent nation trying to find itself in a chaotic and uncertain world.

“I hope the arrival of a Plaid Cymru government and its goal of independence for Wales peaks peoples’ curiosity and interest in the pilot.

“If enough people watch Mission: Cymru there’s a chance we could have it developed into a series which will allow us to explore the world in much more detail. Beyond the office based comedy we really hope to explore what it means to be a young person trying to change the world and a small nation trying to make a difference in a chaotic and uncertain world.

He added: “The story is partly inspired from my time working as a young man for the New Zealand Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

“I got to witness first hand what diplomacy means on the ground. Most of time it was serious as you would expect but I’ve decided to reflect on the unspoken funnier side of what I experienced in the UN. Come dine with me but with nation states! Serving up your national dish – preferably warm – to influence a foreign dignitary or making sure the printer works so the Ambassador doesn’t have to wing it during a ‘high level’ summit.”

You can watch Mission: Cymru on BBC iPlayer HERE and YouTube below…