Watch: New War of The Worlds track featuring Richard Burton

A famed song from the soundtrack to The War of The Worlds featuring Richard Burton has been given its first ever radio edit.

‘The Eve of The War’, which features the voice of the Welsh actor who was the original narrator, has been remastered to celebrate the upcoming 19-show arena tour of The War of The Worlds: The Spirit of Man Tour 2025, which comes to Cardiff’s Utilita Arena next year.

Composed by Jeff Wayne in 1978, ‘The Eve of The War’ is one of the most instantly recognisable pieces of modern day music, and the jewel in the crown of the composer’s musical version of The War of The Worlds which has sold over 16 million records to date.

‘The Eve of The War’ has taken on many forms since its release, including popular remixes like the Ben Liebrand version, which soared to the top of the charts 35 years ago, plus, most recently, the track featured in an EE Mobile TV advert. But this is the first time in over 48 years that the track has been specially adapted for radio, ahead of The War of The World’s ‘The Spirit of Man Tour’ which invades Cardiff’s Utilitia Arena on 16th and 17th April 2025.

“The Eve of The War’ has become the theme tune to many people’s lives,” says Jeff Wayne, “Everyone knows someone who remembers growing up to this track. But never before have I created this piece of music specially for radio. Now is the time to do that as we prepare to bring my 19-show tour to cities across the UK in spring 2025. The Martian invasion is coming; radio needs to prepare the UK for The Eve of the War.”

The celebrations don’t stop there for Jeff Wayne, who has just been announced as a National Album Day Champion for 2024, as he releases ‘ULLAdubULLA: The Remix Album’ for the first time on double vinyl and in yellow and orange vinyl.

The composer has also confirmed a personal signing event at HMV Oxford Street on 19 October (National Album Day). Plus, for those fascinated to experience a true Martian invasion, Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds ‘The Spirit of Man Tour’ will be touring again with its 3-tonne, 35-foot Fighting Machine, which fires real flames over the audience.

The tour will be visiting cities across the UK with Jeff conducting an all-star cast, a string orchestra and live band through his musical version of HG Wells’ classic story.

The War of The Worlds UK Tour

Fri 28 March Hull Connexin Live

Sun 30 March 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Tue 1 April Aberdeen P&J Live

Wed 02 April Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thu 03 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 05 April Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 06 April Manchester Co-op Live

Tue 08 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Wed 09 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thu 10 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 12 April Brighton Centre – matinee & evening

Sun 13 April Bournemouth Int Centre

Mon 14 April Bournemouth Int Centre

Wed 16 April Cardiff Utilitia Arena

Thu 17 April Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 18 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sun 20 April London The O2 – matinee & evening

Tickets available HERE

