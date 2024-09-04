Watch: Rob Brydon gets emotional on return to Gavin and Stacey street

Rob Brydon was greeted by a cheering crowd when he returned to Barry for filming on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Emerging from a car with co-star Melanie Walters, he looked visibly moved by the reception from fans and to be back on Trinity Street – famous for being the location on which the much loved comedy has been filmed over the years.

Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn, looked up to the skies, as walked onto the set with Walters, who plays Gwen.

Brydon’s appearance back in south Wales, comes as the cast of Gavin and Stacey have been spotted stepping into their characters for the last time on the set of the show’s final episode.

Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins, and Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman, could be seen laughing together while filming for the Christmas special in Barry on Wednesday morning.

Jones was wearing an all black outfit, while Page wore a blue denim jacket with jeans and an orange top.

It comes after James Corden, who plays Neil “Smithy” Smith, was seen in the town chatting with locals on Tuesday as filming got under way.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning about filming the final episode, he said: “It’s lovely, it’s wonderful, all of it, it’s all overwhelming, the fact it’s probably the last time I’ll probably ever be here.

The hit TV series aired for three series between 2007 and 2010 and made a comeback in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliff-hanger when Jones’s character Nessa proposed to Smithy.

In the sitcom, Mathew Horne and Page play lovers Gavin and Stacey, Larry Lamb is Gavin’s father Mick, Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen, and Rob Brydon plays her Uncle Bryn.

Former chat show host Corden, 46, announced the show’s return in an Instagram post on May 3 by sharing an image of him and Jones with a 2024 script titled Gavin And Stacey: The Finale.

Corden visited an ice cream shop for a brownie and a chat, with its owner Laura Davenport telling the PA news agency it had been “a great day”.

She said: “We waved madly at James and got him over to the shop.

“He’s really lovely, asking about the shop, saying that it was really lovely, really different.

“He was great, he had some photos with us – one of the girls that works for us is our baker so he had one of her brownies as well.

“He’s been lovely to everybody to be honest, all the fans, he’s had photos with them – so it’s been a great day.”

Corden revealed in July that he and Jones had finished writing the script for the final episode.

The 2019 festive episode scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

It went on to win the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

