Watch: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds promote Welsh language on US TV

When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds appeared on top rated US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – there was only one thing on their minds.

To educate the host and the watching millions at home about Wrexham and their love of Wales.

More particularly they continue to spread the word about Welsh culture and language.

Of course, this isn’t the first time this has happened – these two wonderful ambassadors have spent the intervening weeks since the acclaimed docuseries Welcome To Wrexham launched, educating the masses Stateside and beyond about their love of Wales and its people.

So when they appeared on Colbert’s show – a TV host who is more than aware of the Welsh language after having Lord of the Rings star Morfydd Clark on his show recently (more of that in a minute) they were happy to demonstrate their knowledge.

When the host asked the pair if they knew any Welsh, film star Reynolds enthused about how the language was growing, while McElhenney showed off his mastery of the longest place name in Western Europe by perfectly reciting Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch.

Zero disrespect to @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds whatsoever, but I don’t think these two will ever truly appreciate what they’re doing for #Cymraeg. Diolch. Up The Town 💪 pic.twitter.com/U6Ps1Zqclr — DoctorCymraeg (@CymraegDoctor) September 11, 2022

As mentioned Colbert is very familiar with the language after having actress Morfydd Clark on his show several weeks ago to promote the most expensive TV series ever Lord Of The Rings : The Rings Of Power.

Further to the ongoing exploits of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds on US TV, Clark was appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when she was asked by Colbert to perform her ‘little trick’.

The host, a self-confessed fan of Lord of the Rings, was left impressed when Morfydd, who grew up in Penarth, taught him the Welsh alphabet when they had met when Colbert hosted a launch for the TV series which premiered on Amazon Prime on the weekend.

The talk show host said: “Your little trick is, and I can’t believe how entertaining it is, but it really is. The Welsh alphabet,” before asking her to show him.

Morfydd replied: “Of course, my pleasure,” before the audience applauded her and Colbert assured them, “you don’t want to miss any of this.”

She continued: “My friends at home can’t believe I’m getting applauded for saying the alphabet and I’m chuffed about it,” before she impressed them by saying the alphabet.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before J.R.R Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and is based on the author’s history of Middle Earth.

The series has a strong Welsh cast, with Owain Arthur and Trystan Gravelle, while Morfydd Clark appears in the series as a young Galadriel, an Elven warrior.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark has said that she is “proud” her ability to speak Welsh influenced her portrayal of her bilingual character.

The actress from Penarth, a former pupil at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg, said that her character Galadriel would think and dream in Elvish and doing the same in the Welsh language meant that she had a better grasp of what her character was going through.

