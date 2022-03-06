Watch: Rob McElhenney talks about ‘exciting moment’ he discovered Welsh culture at St David’s Day event

Rob McElhenney has spoken of the “exciting moment” he discovered Welsh culture at St David’s Day event in Los Angeles.

The Wrexham AFC co-owner alongside Ryan Reynolds has begun learning to speak Welsh and posted videos of himself online singing ‘Hei Mr Urdd’ and the national anthem.

“At one point I’m just in the middle of California, looking at the ocean, enjoying my life, and the next I’m right in the middle of Welsh culture,” he said.

“And it was completely unexpected, and it was such an exciting moment for me and my son. Because I realised “Wow, we’re part of a bigger movement.”

“It’s not just about football.”

Washington correspondent Maxine Hughes, who played a comedic translator in one of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham adverts, was at the event that included representatives from the Welsh Government and S4C.

S4C are also working on a Welsh language TV show about the Wrexham takeover.

“It was such an exciting moment for me and my son” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Rob McElhenney yn rhannu ei brofiad o ddarganfod diwylliant Cymru wrth annerch torf yn LA i ddathlu Dydd Gŵyl Dewi. Ein gohebydd @MaxineERHughes aeth i gael yr hanes 🚨 Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus @RMcElhenney 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WhC4GOxgcQ — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) March 5, 2022

S4C’s Chief Executive Siân Doyle was one of those present.

“Well, S4C’s priority is to create exciting content in the Welsh language but we can then show that to the international world because we have so much talent in Wales and to me that’s an opportunity,” she said.

“We know how good we are but sometimes we don’t show that so this is a fantastic opportunity to do that.”

Ms Doyle, who took up her post at the beginning of the year, succeeds Owen Evans in the role following his departure to lead education and training inspectorate Estyn.

