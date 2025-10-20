Watch: Rousing Welsh national anthem breaks out at music festival

When Swn Festival came to town over the weekend it was another surefire celebration of music from Wales and beyond.

Now in its 15th year the four-day, multi-venue extravaganza took over the Welsh capital with venues reverberating to the sounds of the best new bands and musicians.

Nowhere was this more true than at the Tramshed last night as wildly popular rising stars Getdown Services swept a packed crowd away with their manic energy and unbridled pop thrills.

Such was the spell they cast on the attendant gig-goers the whole gig climaxed with a stunning rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau – the audience belting it out with rousing fervour not out of place at the Cardiff City or Principality Stadiums.

One gig-goer from Welsh band Warm Coat explained how the anthem came to be sung. “Getdown Services played a bit of the Stereophonics song Dakota, which had the crowd singing along. At the end of the song they joked that Dakota was / should be the national anthem. The crowd started to jovially boo and respond and Getdown Services challenged the crowd to sing the National Anthem and the crowd duly obliged!”

As we all know Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau is truly one of the world’s greatest anthems and the audience certainly enjoyed the opportunity to impress the band who watched on wide-eyed from the stage.

Watch and enjoy!

The crowd singing the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 national anthem during the Getdown Services gig at the Swn festival in Cardiff (Tramsheds) yesterday 🎵 pic.twitter.com/Yws64X2JsQ — Warm Coat (@Warm_Coat) October 19, 2025