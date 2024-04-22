Watch: Ryan Reynolds unveils new Deadpool movie trailer

To say it’s been eagerly anticipated wouldn’t quite do justice to the words ‘eagerly’ and ‘anticipated’, however during the Super Bowl back in February, the millions watching around the world finally got a first look at Deadpool 3 or Deadpool and Wolverine as it’s also known – thanks to its star Ryan Reynolds.

The movie, which also stars Hugh Jackman in the guise of Wolverine, sees the two off-screen buddies joining forces on it for a dose of thrills, spills and mayhem which marries the combined forces of Disney and Marvel.

It is also, as you would imagine, a vehicle for Reynolds’ supreme deadpan comic vision, with the fourth wall not so much broken but shattered into pieces.

And now the Wrexham co-chairman has unveiled the latest extended trailer for the movie, which is due to hit cinemas in July.

We won’t give too much away suffice to say it looks very, very good.

But don’t let us be the judge of that, take a look at the new trailer for yourself.

