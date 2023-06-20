Watch: S4C under fire after using wrong picture of rapper

S4C has apologised for what they’ve described as a ‘serious mistake’ for showing another artist’s photo on the Prynhawn Da programme on Monday

Instead of rapper Sage Todz, a photo of Welsh rapper Mace The Great was used.

When the incorrect artist’s picture was shown on the screen the presenters referred to him as Sage Todz.

In a tweet on social media today after being made aware of the error, Sage Todz said: “We have to do better than this” and that “I was in the studio last week” after he recently appeared on Heno’s sofa as a guest.

@PrynhawnDaS4C we gotta do better than this, I don't look like @macethegreat_ and I was just in the studio last week 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bUyOVq1I5r — Sage Todz (@SageTodz) June 20, 2023

In a statement on Tuesday, S4C said: “We are extremely disappointed about a serious mistake on the Prynhawn Da programme yesterday where a picture of another artist was shown instead of the singer Sage Todz.

“We have contacted Sage to apologize profusely for the mistake and have discussed steps with the production company to ensure that something similar does not happen again.

“S4C has the greatest respect for Sage as one of the most exciting talents in Wales and we are currently working together on a number of projects with him.”

Prynhawn Da also offered an apology tweeting: “Apologies @SageTodz for a serious error on @PrynhawnDaS4C – we agree that this is not good enough and recognise that we need to do better. We have the greatest respect for you as an artist and an individual.”

The rapper hit the headlines earlier this month when he revealed he was pulling out of his appearance at the National Eisteddfod due to its Welsh language policy.

For anyone wondering, I won't be performing at Maes B or Eisteddfod this year due to the Welsh language policy they have in place.

*Essentially there's too much English in my songs 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Sage Todz (@SageTodz) June 8, 2023

