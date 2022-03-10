Watch: Singer Bronwen Lewis won’t talk about Bruno – in Welsh!

Bronwen Lewis won’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no – but she will sing about him in Welsh!

The singer is back with her latest offering, a song from the Disney movie Encanto which has surged to the top of the charts around the world.

The song about the Madrigal family’s estranged uncle has been sung in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Japanese and Chinese – but as far as we know, this is the first Welsh language version.

Bronwen Lewis sings the first part of the song in which Pepa and Felix talk about their wedding day which was ruined when the future-seer Bruno turns up and told the weather-controlling Pepa it ‘looks like rain’, which she interprets as a prophecy.

ENCANTO. YN GYMRAEG.

That’s the tweet.

ENCANTO. YN GYMRAEG.

That's the tweet.

Bronwen Lewis, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos that promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

She recently thrilled her fans with Yma o Hyd, a beautiful Welsh version of Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac for Halloween, accompanying herself on keyboards, and prior to that brought us Runaway by The Corrs.

Bronwen hit the headlines in June when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

Meanwhile, the smash success of We Don’t Talk About Bruno has been a surprise to everyone, not least composer Lin Manuel Miranda.

“The fact that the ensemble song that is incredibly plot-heavy and almost requires having seen the film to fully understand is the one at the top of the charts is one of the most delightful and hilarious surprises of my life!”

The composer also has a tenuous Welsh connection, having starred as a Texan aeronaut Lee Scoresby on HBO and BBC fantasy show His Dark Materials which was filmed in Cardiff.

