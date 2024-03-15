Watch: ‘Spider Nan’ is immortalised in mural on shop’s shutters

One minute Anne Hughes was stood outside the shop where she is a cleaner, the next she was being hoisted into the air elevating her to worldwide fame.

The incident at the Best One convenience store in Tonteg, Rhondda saw Anne dubbed Spider Nan and Spider Anne.

The incredible sight of the 72-year-old being hoisted several feet into the air when her coat got caught in the shop’s shutters was caught on CCTV, which was subsequently shared globally on social media, capturing millions of views.

The store shared the clip on TikTok where it has racked up millions of views.

Now that moment has been immortalised in a mural for ever more thanks to her employer Best One Tonteg and leading Welsh street artist Tee2Sugars, who has portrayed Anne in a wonderful mural.

It looks like people will be queuing up to have their picture taken with the mural as an unlikely new Welsh tourist attraction is born!

Final Destination.

Tonteg, #WALES , UK (Singh's Fish Bar) Good thing store owner saw her and was able to come out to help. BROUGHT TO YOU BY https://t.co/E3BzT7HTxu CHAThttps://t.co/9x3uLcKwpz Sponsors https://t.co/8t2gKWDPIS pic.twitter.com/dxWVeH2UMX — Richie k (@Justpurefacts1) March 5, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

