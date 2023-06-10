Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones joins mate Paul Weller on stage

10 Jun 2023 3 minute read
Kelly Jones and Paul Weller backstage (Credit Sarah Drew) / Kelly on stage singing Broken Stones (Credit: Tracey Abbott)

If you’re Kelly Jones right now you might be wondering what day it is, where you are and who you’re performing with?

As weeks go this must be up there with one of his most enjoyable.

First it started with the Stereophonics’ frontman appearing as a special guest of Coldplay over two nights at the Principality Stadium.

Understandably, his appearance at the citadel of Welsh rugby to perform ‘Phonics fan favourite ‘Dakota’ was met with rapturous applause by the 60,000 strong crowd.

Then it was back to his current day job, touring his new band Far From Saints around the UK, as well as supporting Paul Weller at the Modfather’s open air dates in some of the countryside’s loveliest spots.

Over two nights at Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase, his new band who release their self-titled debut album on June 16, drew rave notices from fans.

The Welshman, who has been a mate of the former Jam and Style Council star for years and duetted with him on numerous occasions, was invited on stage to perform Weller favourite ‘Broken Stones’ with the Modfather and his band.

Introduced to the stage by Weller with the words….“one of the best voices of our generation” the soulful groove of ‘Broken Stones’ suited Kelly perfectly.

Find out more about Kelly’s new band Far From Saints HERE

