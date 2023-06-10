Watch: Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones joins mate Paul Weller on stage

If you’re Kelly Jones right now you might be wondering what day it is, where you are and who you’re performing with?

As weeks go this must be up there with one of his most enjoyable.

First it started with the Stereophonics’ frontman appearing as a special guest of Coldplay over two nights at the Principality Stadium.

Understandably, his appearance at the citadel of Welsh rugby to perform ‘Phonics fan favourite ‘Dakota’ was met with rapturous applause by the 60,000 strong crowd.

Oh yeah, I forgot to share this one other video that I took (only one other, enjoyed the rest I promise 😁❤️) of that special Dakota moment with @coldplay and @stereophonics Kelly Jones 😍🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Coldplay #ColdplayCardiff pic.twitter.com/4vCXgPuBo8 — Matthew Jenkins (@MoleyHoleyMain) June 8, 2023

Then it was back to his current day job, touring his new band Far From Saints around the UK, as well as supporting Paul Weller at the Modfather’s open air dates in some of the countryside’s loveliest spots.

Over two nights at Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase, his new band who release their self-titled debut album on June 16, drew rave notices from fans.

The Welshman, who has been a mate of the former Jam and Style Council star for years and duetted with him on numerous occasions, was invited on stage to perform Weller favourite ‘Broken Stones’ with the Modfather and his band.

Introduced to the stage by Weller with the words….“one of the best voices of our generation” the soulful groove of ‘Broken Stones’ suited Kelly perfectly.

Kelly Jones joined Paul Weller and the band to perform Broken Stones last night and it was EPIC pic.twitter.com/CEpWe1QtUc — shiner_sam (@shiner_sam) June 9, 2023

Is Kelly Jones on the list @WellerFanPod ? pic.twitter.com/EkZIG6dpIk — Mike C (@ClementsMike) June 9, 2023

Privileged to see Kelly Jones’ new band @farfromsaints last night, supporting Paul Weller. Even better than I hoped they’d be. The new album is going to be a cracker. pic.twitter.com/jG2NePtr9i — Paul Skipp (@thatblokeinpr) June 10, 2023

Westonbirt last night

With Kelly Jones and Paul Weller pic.twitter.com/LRpvIii97z — Garry Merrifield (@GarryMerrifield) June 9, 2023

What an unexpected treat tonight @fcforestlive in Cannock Chase….@farfromsaints with #KellyJones delivered a really enjoyable set as support to @paulwellerHQ.

I definitely will be checking out their debut album when it comes out on 16th June…. pic.twitter.com/hxGVuJr49W — Steve Cox (@SteveCox3D) June 9, 2023

