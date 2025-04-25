Watch: Stereophonics launch 13th album and premiere new single

Stereophonics have today released their highly anticipated thirteenth studio album ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait.

The release comes alongside a brand new single, ‘Make It On Your Own’, with an accompanying video of film shot at the band’s last show at the Principlaity Stadium in Cardiff.

The lead track on the album soars with a sense of optimism, triumphantly gripping with a rich piano hook that glides against the orchestral hums of strings; setting the tone for what promises to be one of the band’s most captivating releases.

Kelly Jones comments on the song: “It’s anthemic, it’s hopeful, it’s classic Stereophonics in 2025.”

A statement released by the band about the new album reads: “With three decades of groundbreaking achievements under their belts, and a legacy of eight No.1 albums, Stereophonics have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa. In 2025, the band mark their anticipated return with ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’, a tight and heavy-hitting eight track record.

“Written and recorded in London, the album is lean, direct, and free from filler. It is at once clean and precise. Hopeful and joyous. It perfectly embodies the emotions captured in its title. You laugh. You cry. You wait.

“As with many of his previous projects, Kelly has often gravitated towards different mediums of artwork, whether that be paintings, books or films and tied the specific album artwork to that specific thing. For “Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait”, it was a similar process, with Kelly plucking influence from a Louise Bourgeois postcard he saw in New York’s Modern Art Museum gift shop, “[It was] on a pink background that said ‘Art Is The Guarantee Of Sanity’”. Scribbling the words of the album title onto his own pink background, here now lies ‘the pink album’.

“The band have just finished the US leg of their extensive world tour that will see them play to over 500,000 people across the summer, including headline shows and festival appearances and ticking off some of their biggest shows around the world to date, with the tour continuing in Europe next week, with two shows at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

“Stereophonics continue to solidify their place as one of the most enduring and beloved bands in rock.

“Their ability to seamlessly blend rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound fresh and relevant, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year.

“Stereophonics have never been content to rest on their laurels, and this year’s performances promise to be some of their most dynamic yet.”

Stereophonics play Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 11 and July 12.

