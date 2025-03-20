Watch: Stereophonics unveil new single ‘Seems Like You Don’t Know Me’

Stereophonics have unveiled their new single ‘Seems Like You Don’t Know Me’, which received its first airplay this morning on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills.

The track is the second instalment from their forthcoming album ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’, due for release on April 25.

The new single mashes up nostalgic synths and drum machines with acoustic guitar lead breaks, glued together with a spacious vocal, offering questions on relationships and how much we really know one another.

Frontman Kelly Jones says of the song: “It always had a great melody, but in the studio I took it through three or four different versions, from very complex busy drumming refs to the finished, very sparse drum machine and Juno synth version on the album, which I love. That atmosphere and the lyrics match so well together. Relationships are complex. Communication is so often broken.”

With three decades of achievements under their belts, and a legacy of eight No.1 albums, Stereophonics have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa.

In 2025, the band mark their anticipated return with their new album written and recorded in London. The new collection of songs is described as, ‘lean, direct, and free from filler. It is at once clean and precise. Hopeful and joyous. It perfectly embodies the emotions captured in its title. You laugh. You cry. You wait’.

As with many of his previous projects, Kelly has often gravitated towards different mediums of artwork, whether that be paintings, books or films and tied the specific album artwork to that specific thing. For “Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait”, it was a similar process, with Kelly plucking influence from a Louise Bourgeois postcard he saw in New York’s Modern Art Museum gift shop, “[It was] on a pink background that said ‘Art Is The Guarantee Of Sanity’”. Scribbling the words of the album title onto his own pink background, here now lies ‘the pink album’.

With a world tour set to kick off this year, playing some of their biggest shows around the world to date, including two shows at the Prinicpality Stadium in Cardiff, the Welsh rock icons continue to solidify their place as one of the most enduring and beloved bands in music.

This year’s shows promise to be some of their most dynamic yet.

‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’ Tracklist

Make It On Your Own

There’s Always Gonna Be Something

Seems Like You Don’t Know Me

Colours Of October

Eyes Too Big For My Belly

Mary Is A Singer

Backroom Boys

Feeling Of Falling We Crave

Stereophonics play Principality Stadium, Cardiff on July 11 and July 12.

Find out more about the tour and new album HERE

