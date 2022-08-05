Watch: The beautiful version of The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun – in Welsh

Bronwen Lewis is back with her latest offering – and if you’re a fan of The Beatles you’re going to love it.

The singer who loves to take popular songs and cover them in Welsh, has recorded her take on the Fab Four’s classic Here Comes The Sun – and it sounds absolutely beautiful in Cymraeg.

Don’t believe us? Well have a listen below.

Bronwen’s been super busy of late – not just with her brilliant videos, but she’s been on a sell-out tour of Wales.

She also recently starred at a gala concert celebrating the 125th anniversary of The Grand Theatre in Swansea.

Her recent brilliant pop take on the Welsh standard Calon Lân went viral and received a lot of love from Welsh speakers and beyond.

In a post on Tik Tok she accompanied a devilishly funky bass line, the singer putting the words to Calon Lân over the top – and it sounded fantastic!

Calon Lân but if it was in the charts 🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #happyfriday #dyddgwenerie pic.twitter.com/sUcpt0BFwn — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) June 24, 2022

Bronwen’s take on the Welsh classic comes after another recent offering, her Cymraeg version of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’.

The song debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Styles’ second chart-topping song, after ‘Watermelon Sugar’. It also entered at the top of the UK Singles chart, becoming his second number one song in the UK, after ‘Sign of the Times’.

The glorious @Harry_Styles – As It Was in Welsh/Cymraeg 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Happy Saturday 🤍 @HSHQ #AsItWas pic.twitter.com/mWebfuHgqT — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) April 23, 2022

Bronwen, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos that promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

She recently thrilled her fans with Yma o Hyd, a beautiful Welsh version of Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac for Halloween, accompanying herself on keyboards, and prior to that brought us Runaway by The Corrs.

Bronwen hit the headlines in June last year when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

