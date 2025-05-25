Watch: The breathtaking views from a journey to the summit of Yr Wyddfa
A video on the Snowdon Mountain Railway website captures a journey to the summit of Yr Wyddfa in all its untamed, spectacular glory.
The Snowdon Mountain Railway is one of Wales’ most iconic and scenic experiences – a narrow-gauge railway that takes passengers to the summit of Wales’ highest mountain.
For more than a century it has been ferrying passengers to the mountain summit while showcasing some of the most stunning views in Wales.
Here’s everything you need to know about the railway and how you can enjoy this special journey.
Snowdon Mountain Railway
Location: Llanberis, Gwynedd, North Wales
Opened: 1896
Route: From Llanberis at the base of the mountain to the summit station just below the peak of Yr Wyddfa
Length: 4.7 miles (7.6 km)
Altitude Gain: Over 3,000 feet (1,085 metres)
Journey Time: About one hour to ascend, with a short stop at the top, and one hour to descend
How It Works
The railway is rack-and-pinion – a special system that allows trains to climb steep gradients using a cogwheel mechanism.
Trains run on a narrow gauge (2 ft 7½ in), ideal for navigating the mountain’s curves and steep inclines.
Both steam and diesel-powered trains are in service. Steam journeys (on the original locomotives) are especially popular.
The Journey Experience
Begins at the Llanberis Station, where you board either a traditional steam train or modern diesel carriage.
The train winds up through the breathtaking landscapes of Eryri National Park
Hebron Station and Halfway Station
Through Ceunant Mawr Valley and past rocky ridges and waterfalls
Views over Llyn Padarn, Llyn Cwellyn, and eventually the Irish Sea on a clear day
Ends at Hafod Eryri, the modern summit visitor centre (seasonal; closed in winter or bad weather)
At the Summit
Just a short walk from the summit station lies the true summit of Yr Wyddfa, marked by a cairn and trig point.
On a clear day, you can see as far as:
Ireland
Scotland
The Isle of Man
And much of Wales itself
Season & Booking
Open: Typically April–October (weather-dependent)
Tickets: Highly recommended to book in advance, especially for steam trains
You can choose single (up or down) or return journeys
Note: Trains may not reach the summit in early spring or late autumn if snow or wind conditions are severe
Official site for bookings and info: snowdonrailway.co.uk
Tips for visitors
Dress warmly, even in summer—it’s often cold and windy at the summit.
The train is family-friendly and accessible to most travellers, though the summit path may be a challenge for those with limited mobility.
If you want to hike one way and ride the train the other, single tickets can be arranged.
Dogs are not allowed on the train, with the exception of assistance dogs.
