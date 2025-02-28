Watch: The brilliant video from Welsh primary school rock band

Having released four debut tracks by four brand new names from Wales last year, UNTRO has announced its fifth artist, Coron Moron.

A band of seven primary school pupils, Coron Moron’s first single, ‘Cawl’, is released today with a special accompanying video.

Formed last year to compete at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn 2024, Coron Moron have since been busy writing and performing at some of the region’s largest stages including Gŵyl Canol Dre, Gŵyl Cynefin, y Cwtsh and iconic Carmarthen music venue, Cwrw.

The single is the result of a collaboration with Cegin y Bobl, a charity led by Simon Wright, which encourages children to eat healthily and to be environmentally aware. Coron Moron recorded the single with Llanelli band, The Hepburns, and there’s also a video, made by James Owen of Stori Cymru.

Celebrating healthy living, friendship and community, ‘Cawl’ was released today at 12:30pm to represent traditional school lunchtime, with the video available to watch on AM.

Coron Moron’s debut single ‘CAWL’ is out now.

Watch the video HERE. It’s brilliant!

