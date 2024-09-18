Watch: The emotional scenes at final ever Gavin and Stacey filming

The cast of Gavin and Stacey paid an emotional farewell to the street in Barry which has been the location for filming for 17 years.

Filming in Trinity Street for the hugely anticipated Christmas Special came to an end and the cast came out to greet hundreds of fans who had flocked to the street while filming had taken place.

Stars of the show James Corden, Ruth Jones, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Melanie Walters and Robert Wilfort were all on set and waved to the waiting fans as they walked to the top of the street. Residents of the street also came out on their doorsteps to bid farewell to the cast.

Ruth Jones’ delivered am emotional message to fans as they said goodbye to Trinity Street.

She said: “Thank you so much for coming here today and being so patient because you haven’t seen anything because we’ve been indoors! But it shows that you are true committed fans of the show and we hope that you won’t be disappointed on Christmas Day when all will be revealed. This is our farewell to Barry and to Trinity Street, so you won’t be seeing us here anymore but we’ve had a wonderful 17 years.”

While filming on Barry Island last week, Ruth Jones confirmed that the forthcoming Gavin and Stacey special will be the last.

The actress, who plays Nessa, took a break from filming alongside co-star Joanna Page, aka Stacey, to speak to fans.

Confirming the festive special will be the last, she laughed as fans tried to get more information out of her.

Fans have gathered in Barry and Barry Island as shooting took place on the hugely anticipated special, which is said to round up everything nicely.

Cast members have been met by cheering crowds when they have appeared around the Welsh coastal town.

Nessa and Stacey’s appearance came as Rob Brydon was greeted by a cheering crowd when he returned to Barry for filming on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Emerging from a car with co-star Melanie Walters, he looked visibly moved by the reception from fans and to be back on Trinity Street – famous for being the location on which the much loved comedy has been filmed over the years.

Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn, looked up to the skies, as walked onto the set with Walters, who plays Gwen.

Brydon’s appearance back in south Wales, came as the cast of Gavin and Stacey were spotted stepping into their characters for the last time on the set of the show’s final episode.

Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins, and Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman, could be seen laughing together while filming for the Christmas special in Barry last week.

Jones was wearing an all black outfit, while Page wore a blue denim jacket with jeans and an orange top.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about filming the final episode, James Corden had said: “It’s lovely, it’s wonderful, all of it, it’s all overwhelming, the fact it’s probably the last time I’ll probably ever be here.

The hit TV series aired for three series between 2007 and 2010 and made a comeback in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliff-hanger when Jones’s character Nessa proposed to Smithy.

In the sitcom, Mathew Horne and Page play lovers Gavin and Stacey, Larry Lamb is Gavin’s father Mick, Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen, and Rob Brydon plays her Uncle Bryn.

Former chat show host Corden, 46, announced the show’s return in an Instagram post on May 3 by sharing an image of him and Jones with a 2024 script titled Gavin And Stacey: The Finale.

Corden visited an ice cream shop for a brownie and a chat, with its owner Laura Davenport telling the PA news agency it had been “a great day”.

She said: “We waved madly at James and got him over to the shop.

“He’s really lovely, asking about the shop, saying that it was really lovely, really different.

“He was great, he had some photos with us – one of the girls that works for us is our baker so he had one of her brownies as well.

“He’s been lovely to everybody to be honest, all the fans, he’s had photos with them – so it’s been a great day.”

Corden revealed in July that he and Jones had finished writing the script for the final episode.

The 2019 festive episode scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

It went on to win the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

