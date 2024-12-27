Watch: The hilarious Tom Jones story told to Rob Brydon by Rhys Ifans

Here’s a hilarious festive story for you.

When two legendary Welshmen get together to tell a wonderful tale about an even bigger legend then we’re all ears.

And this story about the time that Rob Brydon brought Sir Tom Jones as his plus one to see Rhys Ifans in the lead as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol in London is a tale every bit as good as Dickens’ festive yarn.

Especially when you realise Ifans had no idea The Voice was coming along.

Talking to Rob Brydon on the Gavin & Stacey star’s most excellent podcast ‘Rob Brydon &’, Ifans recounts the tale of one of the most magical nights of his life.

It’s absolutely wonderful.

Sit back and enjoy!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

