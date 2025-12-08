Watch: The ‘joyful’ animated Christmas Day adventure featuring Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon, Jessie Buckley, Domhnall Gleeson and Sophie Okonedo voice The Scarecrows’ Wedding – the charming animated tale to air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

This is the latest animated adaption from Magic Light Pictures, the multi-Oscar-nominated producers and the UK’s number one selling picture book creators, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The half-hour animated special features an all-star voice cast with returning favourite Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey, The Trip) voicing Reginald Rake, Jessie Buckley (Wicked Little Letters, Wild Rose) as Betty O’Barley, Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Alice and Jack) as Harry O’Hay, all led by Sophie Okonedo (Slow Horses, Hotel Rwanda) as the Narrator.

The Scarecrows’ Wedding is an enchanting story about two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, who are planning a wedding to remember.

When Harry insists on leaving the farm to collect one last thing for their big day, a smooth-talking scarecrow named Reginald Rake swoops in with plans of his own.

Chaos follows, and soon Betty’s in danger and everything’s at risk. Can Harry get back in time and save the day?

Full of heart, humour and adventure, this is the joyful tale about loyalty, love and learning that the most important thing isn’t a grand gesture – it’s simply being together.

Author Julia Donaldson says: “The Scarecrows’ Wedding is my favourite of all the books I’ve created with Axel Scheffler, so I’m extra specially pleased that it is to be this year’s animated adaptation from Magic Light Pictures.

“It’s a love story set on a farm by the sea, and the story contains a lot of comedy and a Hollywood-style villain. (I thought of David Niven when I created that character.) The cast has brought such warmth and playfulness to the characters of Betty and Harry and the various animals, and Reginald Rake played by Rob Brydon is a real cad!”

Jessie Buckley, playing Betty O’Barley says: “I love this story. The film has so many beautiful little moments but I love the scene where the first glimmers of love get expressed between Harry and Betty – the anxiety and the tentativeness around that. They’re both edging closer and closer to being in the relationship, realising that they want to be together… we’ve all been there. It’s all about young love, and recognising what’s important to you in life.”

Producer Barney Goodland adds: “The Scarecrows’ Wedding is a beautiful story of ‘love conquers all’ and the joy of relationships. The voice talent have embodied these characters wonderfully and there’s great chemistry between Jessie Buckley and Domhnall Gleeson as Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay. The animation is looking absolutely stunning and we’re excited to share the film with families this Christmas.”

The Scarecrows’ Wedding is adapted from the hugely successful picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The film is the 13th animated special of their work to be produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC. Last year’s animation, Tiddler, saw an audience of 7.3 million and the highest audience share on Christmas Day for a Magic Light Pictures film since The Gruffalo in 2009.

The Scarecrows’ Wedding airs at 3.10pm on BBC One Christmas Day.

Magic Light’s previous adaptions of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s works are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Watch Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s enchanting tales HERE