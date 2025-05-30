Watch: The magical moment a bird lands on Mike Peters’ guitar at his funeral

Fans watching on a livestream and funeral-goers at the Parish Church of St Bridget and St Cwyfan in Dyserth were astonished when a bird flew into the funeral service for Mike Peters and landed on one of the rocker’s guitars.

The bird, which was identified as a Dipper, stayed unmoved for a good 30 minutes as the highly-emotional service unfolded. It departed as Dafydd Iwan had performed a stirring, highly-charged version of Yma o Hyd.

Thousands of fans watched the funeral service on a big screen outside the church, while more than 7,000 fans tuned in for a livestream on YouTube.

Many of those watching online joyfully speculated the bird perched on Mike’s guitar was in fact the much loved Welsh rock star making his presence felt.

It was one of a number of special moments throughout the two hour service which saw many well-known names performing and speaking about The Alarm star and co-founder of Love Hope Strength, who died aged 66 from blood cancer.

Mike’s wife Jules Peters said of the unexpected visitor: “Just as James Chippendale, our great friend and co-founder of the Love Hope Strength Foundation was speaking about the hope Mike gave to so many people, the bird flew into the church and then perched on one of the guitars. It was actually one of Mike’s favourite guitars. Someone said afterwards that it seemed like the bird was dancing when Dafydd Iwan sang ‘Yma o Hyd’.

“There was also a robin next to me at Mike’s grave.

“After the service, someone said a bird flying into a church during a funeral service is often seen as a positive omen, a sign of the departed soul’s journey to peace.

“Given Mike’s love of nature and the outdoors, this was such a beautiful addition to a memorable day. We’d planned the day carefully, but this shows that sometimes it’s the things we have no control of that make the day even more special.”

Fans and friends travelled from all over the world to celebrate the rocker’s life, with tears and laughter inside the church, during the two-hour service.

Jules, 58, and their sons Dylan, 21, and Evan, 18, were applauded by hundreds of fans as they walked into the church, with his wife clutching a single red rose and his youngest son carrying his father’s ashes.

Around 150 guests attended the emotional funeral service, including Chippendale, the co-founder of Peters’s charity, Love Hope Strength, which aims to raise awareness and funds for those fighting cancer.

Speaking to the PA News Agency after the service, Mr Chippendale said the celebration of his life was “very, very Mike Peters”.

He said: “A little bit grungy, a little bit long, a little bit funny, a little bit sad, great music, and it just couldn’t have been a more perfect ending. I think I would have been laughing his ass off.”

Paying tribute to his friend of 18 years, Mr Chippendale, who travelled from Mexico for the funeral, said: “Here’s the thing about Mike – whether you were his great mate like me, or his fans, he’s always the same.

“What you saw on stage, what you saw when he was interacting with the fans was Mike.

“Mike never faked it. Mike was always authentic, just amazingly authentic.

“I think that’s why so many people gravitate towards him, and I think that’s why so many people connect with him.

“If you put yourself out there like he did and open yourself up like he did, there’s no way of not loving him, honestly.”

He said the musician has changed the lives of people who did not even know him through his charity work, such as his Get On The List campaigns, often publicised at rock concerts, which have seen the charity add more than 250,000 people to stem cell registers worldwide.

He said: “I think that the legacy is not how he affected the fans or his family or his friends, but how he affected the people that never even knew he existed.

“Through the charity work, there’s people alive today because of the work that Mike did. And that’s the real, true definition of when you know you changed the world.

“You got the songs, you got the charity, you’ve got his boys, you’ve got Jules. It’ll all live on, but there are thousands and thousands of people that are also living on because of him.”

Fans who gathered outside the church with ice creams, picnics and drinks to watch the funeral on a big screen wiped away tears, applauded and sang along throughout the ceremony, which featured tributes from friends and musicians including Peters’s bandmate Eddie Macdonald of The Alarm, as well as drummer Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats and Billy Duffy of The Cult, who played Fade In, Fade Out, Fade Away.

Bruce and Jamie Watson of Big Country, a band Peters was a member of between 2011 and 2013, also played Fragile Thing.

There was also a “minute of noise” started by The Alarm’s tour manager Andy Labrow, which saw those inside and outside the church cheering, clapping and whooping in Peters’s memory.

Peters, who supported U2 and Status Quo on tour and played with Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, underwent numerous drug treatments and rounds of chemotherapy, and had tried experimental therapy to keep his cancer at bay.

Last year, five days before he was due to fly to Chicago for a 50-date US tour, he noticed that a lump in his neck had appeared overnight and doctors quickly realised the star had developed Richter’s syndrome, where CLL changes into a much more aggressive lymphoma.

He had been undergoing treatment at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester before his death.

The artist first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with The Alarm, with hits including 68 Guns and Strength.

He was made an MBE in 2019 for voluntary services to cancer care in north Wales and abroad.

