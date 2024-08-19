Watch: The perfect Welsh pronunciation from a US quiz show host

A TV show host perfectly nailed the Welsh language in an episode of long-running US quiz, Jeopardy.

America’s favourite quiz show which is celebrating its 60th year in 2024 is watched by millions stateside.

When contestant Troy picked the ‘organizations’ category, Jeopardy host Ken Jennings posed the question ‘Helping preserve a heritage, the British groups Cymdeithas Yr Iaith Gymraeg is also known as this language society?’

Troy quickly knew the answer and correctly answered: ‘Welsh’.

This question on tonight's Jeopardy episode featured the Welsh Language Society.

However, we couldn’t help but be impressed by Ken’s impeccable pronunciation of Cymdeithas Yr Iaith Gymraeg.

No doubt the host was briefed and practiced how to pronounce Welsh spellings.

Which shows it doesn’t take much to treat the language with the respect it deserves.

So hats off to Ken, a former record winning contestant on the US gameshow, who became Jeopardy host in 2022. Da iawn ti!

Ken’s sterling effort was in stark contrast to a BBC newsreader who was slammed for her terrible pronunciation of a Welsh national park.

Catherine Byaruhang was seemingly unprepared when it came to pronouncing Bannau Brycheiniog on a BBC news bulletin on Saturday.

In a story about the increase in the numbers of tourists visiting one of Wales’ most “Instagrammable” national parks, she mangled her words badly when attempting to pronounce the name of the park.

When the clip was posted online the newsreader was criticised by many from Wales on social media.

Posting the clip on Facebook, Ashley Drake pointed out that the BBC has a pronunciation unit to assist their broadcasters to get it right.

“Did she miss the memo or was the pronunciation unit on their summer holidays at Dolygoloo or Betsi Co-ed?” he said. “This simply isn’t acceptable.”

Iwan Rhys Roberts added: “Would this happen if the location was in another country or the name wasn’t in Welsh?”

While one Facebook user suggested that the newsreader had ‘given it her best shot’, Essex Havard replied: “Sorry, but ‘gave it her best shot’ might be ok if you are on holiday there but not if you are representing the UK’s national broadcaster on their news programme.”

