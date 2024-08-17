Watch: BBC newsreader slammed for pronunciation of Welsh national park

Welsh social media users have criticised a BBC newsreader over her pronunciation of one of Wales’ favourite national parks.

BBC newsreader Catherine Byaruhang was seemingly unprepared when it came to pronouncing Bannau Brycheiniog on today’s BBC news.

In a story about the increase in the numbers of tourists visiting the “Instagrammable” national park, she mangled her words badly when attempting to pronounce the name of one of the most stunning parts of Wales.

When the clip was posted online the newsreader was criticised by many from Wales on social media.

Posting the clip on Facebook, Ashley Drake pointed out that the BBC has a pronunciation unit to assist their broadcasters to get it right.

“Did she miss the memo or was the pronunciation unit on their summer holidays at Dolygoloo or Betsi Co-ed?” he said. “This simply isn’t acceptable.”

Iwan Rhys Roberts added: “Would this happen if the location was in another country or the name wasn’t in Welsh?”

When one Facebook user suggested that the newsreader had ‘given it her best shot’, Essex Havard replied: “Sorry, but ‘gave it her best shot’ might be ok if you are on holiday there but not if you are representing the UK’s national broadcaster on their news programme.”

It’s not the first time the BBC has been embroiled in complaints over the Welsh language.

During the World Cup in 2022, BBC commentator Steve Wilson was criticised after making a joke about the perceived difficulty of pronouncing Welsh names during the Wales v Iran game.

Back in 2021 the BBC defended an episode of Have I Got News For You which included ‘jokes’ claiming that the Welsh language was unpronounceable.

While in 2020, BBC presenter Nick Robinson apologised after “mangling” Welsh place-names when discussing the coronavirus lockdown in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

