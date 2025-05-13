Watch: The sheer terror of Wales’ deadliest ridge

Warning if you’re scared of heights you may want to look away now.

Crib Goch is not called ‘Wales’ deadliest ridge’ for nothing.

The epic climb which affords incredible views across Eryri National Park is the hardest of all routes to Yr Wyddfa’s summit and 3,000ft above sea level.

Several videos of climbers attempting to traverse the knife-edged Crib Goch have gone viral on social media.

People reactions to the videos have been a mix of impressed, appalled and terrified by what is captured on film.

Some of the footage appears to have been filmed with a fisheye GoPro lens which makes the ridge look narrower and steeper, however this shouldn’t detract from what is still an extremely challenging and dangerous climb.

Crib Goch is categorised as a ‘Grade 1’ scramble which means climbers must use their hands to climb short, steep sections.

With sheer drops either side of the narrow ridge, climbers are exposed to the elements and the consequences of slipping or being blown off can be fatal. Many lives have been tragically lost over the years.

VIDEO CREDIT: ohwhataknight_

VIDEO CREDIT: Chris Downing

Adventurer Mountain Man Darren who posts his videos on Instagram wrote about his first experience on Crib Goch. He said: “Still remember this first crossing of Crib Goch like it was yesterday and how scared I was. Thinking the most of the time “When is it going to end” 🤣 But I can say that it was deffo the day I beat the fear of heights.

“I still get a bit rattled don’t get me wrong but it’s controllable and I can enjoy the biz without the terror. It’s the best thing I’ve done when it comes to Hiking and Scrambling because it’s unlocked so many doors.

“Now I’m getting into Rock Climbing which is something I never thought I’d want to do and I’m going climbing in the Alps for the second time in a few weeks. I set Crib as a goal for me and it took literally YEARS to build up to it but it was so worth it.

“I know a few of you on here aren’t the best with heights but trust me, if I can do it, most people can. Never try these places for the first time without someone who’s very experienced and competent. No way I’d have gotten across without a guide. I’ve actually guided a few people across Crib Goch myself now including a couple of lads who were a little stuck when I was on one of my solos there! Anyway, have a belting time in those mountains and always stay safe!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

