Watch: The time Sir Tom Jones played rugby on TV

It’s a rare TV clip from more than 40 years ago that has gone under the radar, but a news report from UK breakfast telly show TVAM has recently been plucked from obscurity and lined-up onto social media.

The report from 1983 and filmed at London Welsh ground Old Deer Park sees breakfast telly reporter Tina Baker interviewing a fabulously tanned Tom Jones who was back in the UK as part of a sell out tour and trying his hand at rugby with a bunch of kids.

The children who take part in a delightful series of vox pops with the reporter then partake in a little rugby action, which also sees Tom showing a clearly smitten breakfast reporter the fine art of scrummaging much to the amusement of TVAM presenters Anne Diamond and Nick Owen.

The recently unearthed clip comes after the Welsh icon recently issued a moving message to his fans worldwide.

The Welsh legend may be 84 now but he shows no sign of slowing down.

He has recently returned to our TV screens as a judge on The Voice – after completing a mammoth world tour.

As part of the singer’s Ages and Stages tour, which called in to venues around the globe including memorable shows in Wales at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod and Chepstow Racecourse, the Welshman played 74 shows in 24 countries.

In an emotional message to fans he expressed his immense gratitude to those who attended the global tour, which he joked was ‘not bad for a pensioner!’

Sir Tom wrote: “Hey everyone, that’s a wrap for our Ages & Stages Tour in 2024, and what a year it’s been!

“Just wanted to express my gratitude to you all who came to see the show this year. We understand what it takes to venture out to see a concert these days, and I want you to know how much your time and effort is appreciated.

“From the stage, it has been absolutely wonderful for me, the band and crew to visit your neighbourhood and play for you each night. You all know how much I love to do what I do, and to share that space with you, there is nothing better.

“We close this chapter after performing 74 shows in 24 countries this year! (Not bad for a pensioner). We’ll see you again, so until the next time, keep healthy and happy, and keep the joy of music in your life!”

One of the most memorable moments of his world tour came when he performed at a festival in Australia.

The singing star proved he had lost none of his vocal power when he teamed up with renowned gospel group The Blind Boys Of Alabama for a stunning rehearsal backstage at the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

The Welsh legend was headlining the festival and had some very special guests due to appear on stage with him in the form of the world’s longest running group.

The Blind Boys of Alabama have had an ever-revolving line-up since forming in 1939 and are still a huge draw everywhere they perform.

Touring down under the same time as Tom, the Welshman invited them to perform with him on a few songs during his headline set.

The rehearsal



And how it sounded on stage



However, before they took to the stage together they sharpened up the songs they would perform with an impromptu backstage rehearsal – and they sounded absolutely sublime.

A backstage video of Sir Tom and the Blind Boys running through a stunning rendition of the gospel song Didn’t It Rain was posted on the star’s Facebook page, where it was shared thousands of times.

The spiritual standard about Noah’s flood first appeared as sheet music in an arrangement for voice and piano by Henry Thacker Burleigh in 1919, but

was famously popularised by Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Mahalia Jackson.

A version also appeared on the Welsh performer’s 2010 album Praise and Blame.

