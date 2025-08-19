Watch: Tom Jones’ emotional speech at Cardiff Castle

Sir Tom Jones returns to Wales this week for two homecoming shows at Cardiff Castle, which mark the culmination of his world tour.

The last time the Welsh legend performed at the castle he rounded off his shows with an emotional speech to the audience about Wales and how much the country means to him.

His concerts in Wales are always going to be an emotional occasion for the man who is considered a living legend within the nation.

The true Prince of Wales, The Voice, the greatest Welshman, call him what you will, a gig on home soil is always special.

Lining up with his band last time out he thanked the audience and told them how while playing all around the world there is nothing quite like the green, green grass of home.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen. This is the truth. We’ve been all over the world playing all over the place this summer but there is nothing like coming back to Wales. (Cue huge applause) And that is a fact.

“So I want you to know that. I’m a Welsh boy. Always have been always will be.

“We have had a wonderful time. This is the third night that we have played and it’s been wonderful every time. Thanks to you. So until we see you all again – nos da – good night and god bless you all.”

The two shows at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21 are sure to be special concerts for his home fans.

Of course, it’s not the first time the icon has stirred the emotions in the Welsh capital.

Back in 2022 he took to the stage at the Principality Stadium in support of Stereophonics.

Before the emotions were ramped up to 11 there was a cheeky welcome from the octogenarian, with a little trademark humour.

“What about this weather. I got a bit of a suntan today… in Cardiff. Fantastic!,” he exclaimed incredulously.

Sir Tom's cheeky welcome

However, it was during a touching and poignant version of his 1966 worldwide number one – ‘Green Green Grass Of Home’, that Sir Tom appeared to have tears in his eyes as he belted out a song that has meant so much to him for so long, delivered with all his usual gusto and a voice still every bit as rich in tone and power.

The emotional finish to Green Green Grass Of Home

The full version of Green Green Grass Of Home

All videos credit of Wayne Courtney

