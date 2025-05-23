Watch: Trailer for Welsh-filmed comedy drama Death Valley

A number of familiar faces are set to appear in highly-anticipated comedy drama Death Valley – and the BBC has issued a first look trailer for the series which begins this weekend.

Filmed entirely in Wales, it stars Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth in the lead roles.

BAFTA-winning Spall portrays eccentric national treasure John Chapel, a retired actor, while Keyworth stars as Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan.

Described as a “unique comedy drama”. It introduces “eccentric national treasure” John Chapel, a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective TV show Caesar.

He teams up with charismatic Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan to make a rather unlikely crime-solving partnership.

They are thrown together when John’s neighbour is murdered. The BBC synopsis for the show reads: “John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo, with opposing instincts.

“Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.”

We’re told that when John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they’re inevitably being nosy about each other’s personal business.

However, despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past.

The cast has a strong Welsh flavour.

Baby Reindeer’s Alexandria Riley stars as pathologist Baxter, and O’Dessa’s Rithvik Andugula plays DC Evan Chaudhry.

Gavin & Stacey co-stars Steffan Rhodri and Melanie Walters are also in the cast. Steffan plays DCI Clarke, while Melanie stars as Janie’s mum Yvonne. One Day’s Remy Beasley, and Mammoth’s Mike Bubbins complete the main cast.

Guest artists featuring across the series include Sian Gibson, Patricia Hodge, Jim Howick, Colin McFarlane, Amy Trigg, and Vicki Pepperdine.

The BBC Comedy and BBC Wales TV series is written and created by Paul Doolan (Mammoth, Trollied).

Timothy Spall, said at the the time of the show’s launch last year: “I’m really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy drama.

“I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”

Gwyneth Keyworth added: “Murder. Mystery. Comedy. AND TIMOTHY SPALL! I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m grateful to be working on a show that truly celebrates Wales – not just its landscapes and culture, but also its unique quirks and the humour that defines its people.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC said: “This series has all the hallmarks of a BBC Comedy classic; it’s the perfect comedy drama caper which never forgets the funny. We feel thoroughly spoiled to have such a wonderful cast on board.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales said: “Comedy in Wales is in terrific shape. The very best comedians, the very best writers are playing their part in establishing Wales as a very funny place.

“We always knew this to be true and now the rest of the UK do too. I know audiences will fall in love with these two brilliant characters as they strike up an unlikely but incredibly endearing friendship.”

Death Valley starts Sunday 25th May at 8:15pm on BBC1 & BBC iPlayer

