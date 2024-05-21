Watch: Treorchy Male Choir’s spine-tingling version of Myfanwy
The world famous Treorchy Male Choir have recorded a stunning version of Myfanwy to mark the birth date of its composer Dr Joseph Parry – and the reaction to their gorgeous rendition has been incredible.
Posted earlier today the video has so far had hundreds of likes, shares and comments.
A post on the choir’s Facebook read: ‘Dr Joseph Parry was born on this day, 1841 in Merthyr Tydfil. Undoubtedly, his best-known work was the unaccompanied song about unrequited love, Myfanwy. We hope you enjoy our rendition of this. 🏴🎶’
Myfanwy was composed by Parry and first published in 1875. It has long since retained its place at the heart of Welsh culture.
A popular standard for Welsh male choirs, it has been performed by some of Wales’ most cherished artists – famed performers such as Ryan Davies, John Cale, Cerys Matthews and Bryn Terfel.
The song also features in John Ford’s Academy Award-winning film How Green Was My Valley and in the memorable closing scene of the cult Welsh movie Twin Town.
Listen and enjoy – and we dare you not to shed a tear!
MORE: Watch: The beautiful version of Myfanwy people have fallen in love with
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.