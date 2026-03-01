Watch: TV reporters’ beautiful duet for St David’s Day

Ciaran Jenkins and Steve Rosenberg are two outstanding journalists.

Ciaran is a Channel 4 news correspondent, while Steve is the BBC’s Russia editor.

Both are also virtuoso musicians. Ciaran an outstanding cellist and Steve, a brilliant pianist.

The two regularly showcase their talents together on social media. However, for St David’s Day this year they have collaborated on a beautiful cello/piano version of the Welsh folk song Ar Hyd Y Nos.

And it’s certainly been wonderfully received, with many extolling the virtues of their musicianship and the beauty of their playing.

For those in need of a moment of peace and reflection.. Happy St David’s Day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Dydd Gwyl Dewi Hapus cyfeillion 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/2zof1mZhXu — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) March 1, 2026

Back in 2024 they duetted on a gorgeous version of Ar Lan Y Mor for St David’s Day.

For St David’s Day, Ciaran Jenkins of Channel 4 News & I play Welsh folk song Ar Lan y Môr. Wherever you are in the world, wishing you a peaceful day. @C4Ciaran @BBCWales @Channel4News #StDavidsDay pic.twitter.com/11QzEtXs7s — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 1, 2024

The duo particularly enjoy collaborating on Welsh traditional songs and previously collaborated on a stunning version of the hymn Gwahoddiad.

Thanks again to Channel 4 News’ Ciaran Jenkins @C4Ciaran for this musical collaboration. Our cello/piano version of Welsh hymn Gwahoddiad. pic.twitter.com/3cmceqk0MJ — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 5, 2023

Welshman Ciaran’s cello playing exploits first came to the attention of many when he posted a special version of Yma o Hyd to celebrate Wales qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.