Watch: TV reporters’ beautiful duet for St David’s Day

01 Mar 2026 2 minute read
Ciaran Jenkins and Steve Rosernberg duet on Ar Hyd Y Nos (Ciaran Jenkins X)

Ciaran Jenkins and Steve Rosenberg are two outstanding journalists.

Ciaran is a Channel 4 news correspondent, while Steve is the BBC’s Russia editor.

Both are also virtuoso musicians. Ciaran an outstanding cellist and Steve, a brilliant pianist.

The two regularly showcase their talents together on social media. However, for St David’s Day this year they have collaborated on a beautiful cello/piano version of the Welsh folk song Ar Hyd Y Nos.

And it’s certainly been wonderfully received, with many extolling the virtues of their musicianship and the beauty of their playing.

Back in 2024 they duetted on a gorgeous version of Ar Lan Y Mor for St David’s Day.

The duo particularly enjoy collaborating on Welsh traditional songs and previously collaborated on a stunning version of the hymn Gwahoddiad.

Welshman Ciaran’s cello playing exploits first came to the attention of many when he posted a special version of Yma o Hyd to celebrate Wales qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

