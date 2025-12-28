Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: TV reporters’ beautiful duet for the festive season

28 Dec 2025 3 minute read
Ciaran Jenkins and Steve Rosenberg duet on the Coventry Carol.

Ciaran Jenkins and Steve Rosenberg are two outstanding journalists.

Welshman Ciaran is a Channel 4 news presenter while Steve is the BBC’s Russia editor.

Both are also virtuoso musicians. Ciaran an outstanding cellist and Steve, a brilliant pianist.

The two regularly showcase their talents together on social media.

For the festive season these talented broadcasters have collaborated on a beautiful cello/piano version of the seasonal Coventry carol.

And it’s certainly been wonderfully received, with many extolling the virtues of their musicianship and the beauty of their playing.

It’s not the first time the pair have teamed up for a fabulous festive collaboration. Last Christmas they performed a wonderful version of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ and the year before – ‘O Holy Night’.

The duo particularly enjoy collaborating on Welsh traditional songs and for St David’s Day 2024 they duetted on a stunning version of Ar Lan y Môr and for 2023 St David’s Day a beautiful performance of Gwahoddiad.

Ciaran’s cello playing exploits first came to the attention of many when he posted a special version of Yma o Hyd to celebrate Wales qualifying for the World Cup.

Long may they continue to collaborate on such stunning duets.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.